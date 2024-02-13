Tuesday, February 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMangaluru: Parent files complaint against convent teacher for making derogatory remarks on Lord Ram,...
News Reports
Updated:

Mangaluru: Parent files complaint against convent teacher for making derogatory remarks on Lord Ram, BJP leaders, Hindu organisations protest against school

The BJP MLA asked the school administration, "If you are going to support that kind of teacher, what has happened to your moral compass? Are you going to convert the entire society and our Hindus? If not, why are you supporting that teacher? Throw them out. Why are you keeping that teacher?" 

OpIndia Staff
Mangaluru: Complaint against convent teacher for derogatory remarks against Lord Ram
Protestors and parents near police station, image via News 9
15

On Sunday (11th February), a parent of a student filed a complaint at the Mangaluru South police station against a teacher from St. Gerosa Catholic Girls School in Mangaluru for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion, Lord Ram and PM Narendra Modi. The complaint alleges that the teacher portrayed the Hindu religion in a poor light and intended to convert children in the school to Christianity. It has also sought strict action against the accused teacher and the school.

According to the complaint, it is also alleged that the school was spreading misinformation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the Godhra incident and Bilkis Bano and “highlighted them in a disturbing way in the minds of students”.

As per the reports, the accused teacher named Prabha used curse words against Lord Sri Ram and the Prime Minister while teaching students of class 7 while teaching the chapter ‘Work is worship’ on 8th February.

Following the incident, parents, Hindu organisations, and BJP leaders staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused teacher for making insulting and derogatory remarks about the Hindu religion and trying to convert students to Christianity. The videos of the protest showed VHP members, along with students, holding saffron flags, and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans outside the gate of the school.

Along with Bajrang Dal and VHP members, BJP MLA from Dakshin Kannada Vedavyas Kamath reached the school on Monday (12th February) and argued with the school administration.

The BJP MLA asked the school administration, “If you are going to support that kind of teacher, what has happened to your moral compass? Are you going to convert the entire society and our Hindus? If not, why are you supporting that teacher? Throw them out. Why are you keeping that teacher?” 

He added, “What did the teacher say about Lord Ram? If you can’t respect a public representative, what will you do with kids? The Jesus that you worship wishes for peace. Your sisters are asking our Hindu kids to not keep tilak, flowers, anklets, kumkum. They have said pouring milk on Ram is waste. Why are you talking like this? If someone insults our belief, we won’t keep quiet. If someone insults your belief, you won’t keep quiet.”

Additionally, BJP MLA from the Mangaluru North Assembly Y Bharat Shetty asked Hindus to refrain from admitting their children to schools run by Christian missionaries. 

In a statement, he emphasised that this is not the first time that anti-Hindu sentiments have been expressed at a Christian missionary school. He said, “In the past, they have discouraged Hindu students from wearing flowers and bangles or sporting tilak (bindi). Now, they have conspired to spread hatred about our gods.” 

He warned the school management stating that protests will be held if they fail to take strict action against the accused teacher.

Following the massive outrage, Mangalore Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) took cognisance of the incident and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMangaluru news, school teacher complaint,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Haram earnings by selling illegal Halal certificate: UP STF arrests Halal Council of India members for unauthorized Halal business

OpIndia Staff -

Even as Sandeshkhali women narrate tales of TMC’s terror, Sagarika Ghose defends decision to join Mamata Banerjee with punch words like ‘democracy’ and ‘constitution’

Amit Kelkar -

Sandeshkhali: Police, accused of aiding TMC goons, to investigate sexual violence against women, victims seek help from West Bengal Governor

OpIndia Staff -

Union Ministers’ talk with farmers fails to stop Delhi march, Police prepares to halt tractors before entering the national capital

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani violence- Rioters attempted to throw Journalist into fire: Journalists who once reported on their ‘plight’ were attacked by Islamist mob

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Haldwani violence- Rioters were attacking after asking names and spared the Muslims: Journalist who suffered fractures in arm and leg

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Decoding how PM Modi hacks EVMs, Part 2: Why Sonia Gandhi had a problem with MNREGA reforms and how Modi revolutionised employment, labour sector

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Remembering Darshan Solanki on his death anniversary: How leftists weaved a ‘fairy tale’ of caste discrimination and went into hiding after Arman Iqbal was...

OpIndia Staff -

Mufti Salman Azhari, infamous for “aaj kutton ka waqt hai” speech, arrested by Modasa Police in another hate speech case

OpIndia Staff -

Stone pelting on the ‘Aastha Special’ train from Surat to Ayodhya: Ram Bhakts share their ordeal with OpIndia

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com