On Sunday, February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive crowd in Assam’s Guwahati after announcing projects valued at Rs 11,600 crore, where he launched a blistering criticism of opposition parties, including the Congress. PM Modi said, “After independence, those who were in power for years, even they could not understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. For political benefits, they started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture and background. No country can progress by forgetting and neglecting its history as well as cutting its own roots. I am satisfied that in the last ten years, the situation in the country has changed.”

The Prime Minister also declared that Assam state’s connectivity will be enhanced by the development projects inaugurated by him. “The inauguration of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore, will strengthen the connectivity of Assam, Northeast with other countries of South Asia. These projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector”, he said.

He added that Assam has flourished under the double-engine administration. “Before the BJP government in Assam, there were only six medical colleges, whereas today there are 12 medical colleges. Assam is today becoming a major centre for cancer treatment in the Northeast”, the Prime Minister added.

According to the PM, nearly 7,000 people have given up their weapons and reintegrated into society in the past ten years and peace has returned to Assam. “A record number of tourists have visited the region in the past decade”, he emphasised that Maa Kamakhya Mandir has the potential to become the area’s top tourist destination.

The infrastructural improvements were launched at an event at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati, with funds from both the state and the centre administrations. The foundation stones were laid for several major projects, including the Rs 498 crore Kamakhya temple corridor, the Rs 358 crore six-lane road from the new Guwahati airport terminal, the Rs 831 crore FIFA-standard renovation of Nehru Stadium and the Rs 300 crore new sports complex in Chandrapur.

The Prime Minister additionally dedicated the second iteration of the “Asom Mala” roads. This phase will entail building 38 concrete bridges and improving 43 existing roads, totalling an investment of Rs 3,444 crore. On the night of 3rd February, Prime Minister Modi landed in Assam and spent the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House in the city. He conducted a roadshow along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier.

