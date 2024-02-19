Monday, February 19, 2024
‘Modi face of Hindu terror’: Khalistanis desecrate Tricolour, make ‘gaumutra’ jibe in Vancouver while Canada holds workshops for Indian officials on ‘rule of law’

While anti-India activities are on the rise and anti-state forces like Khalistanis get a free-run in Trudeau's Canada, Canadian officials are holding "workshops" for their Indian counterparts about the "rule of law".

OpIndia Staff
Khalistanis burnt Indian flag outside Indian Consulate office in Vancouver
Khalistanis used Hinduphobic slurs and burnt Indian flags in Canada (image: Penny Daflos/X)
4

On 18th February (local time), Khalistani terrorists gathered outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver in Canada burning two Tricolours and tearing another apart in protest against the Indian government. The vandals made made anti-India and anti-Hindu statements in Punjabi through loudspeakers. They shouted slogans like “Shame on India” and used cow urine jibes to target Hindus. Reports suggest that the protest took place to mark eight months since the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

While anti-India activities are on the rise and anti-state forces like Khalistanis get a free-run in Trudeau’s Canada, Canadian officials are holding “workshops” for their Indian counterparts to “teach them” about the “rule of law”. Reports suggest that these workshops are aimed at informing Indian officials that Canada’s legal system is different. Furthermore, the Canadian system sees extremism and terrorism differently from India. In a statement” senior bureaucrat Weldon Epp said, “How India defines extremism or even terrorism does not always compute in our legal system.”

While Canada attempts to teach Indian officials, videos of Khalistanis going on a rampage are doing rounds on social media video. A video shared by a journalist showed a Khalistani burning the Indian flag. The separatists were holding placards that read “Modi face of Hindu terror”.

There was a poster in the frame that had photos of pro-Khalistani Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in jail, and Deep Sidhu, a pro-Khalistani actor-turned-leader who died in a car accident in 2022. Deep Sidhu had started the “Waris Punjab De” organisation that Amritpal Singh took over after Sidhu’s death.

Another video shared by a journalist shows a Khalistani using “gaumutra” (cow urine) jibe against Hindus. “Our time is coming. Do whatever you want. Cow urine drinkers and dung worshipers, put all the efforts you want.” He then continued to threaten to demolish the Indian embassy and claimed that the “Khalistan embassy” would be built in its place.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar and accusations against India

In June 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Canada by unknown assailants. He was killed as a result of an alleged gang war. Soon after his death, pro-Khalistani elements accused the Indian government of killing Nijjar. In September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Nijjar on Canadian soil. Nijjar, who had fled India in the 1990s on a fake passport, was granted Canadian citizenship. Following the accusations, Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat. India rubbished the allegations and expelled a top Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

Furthermore, 40-odd Canadian diplomats living in India were asked to leave in October 2023. Canada, which has a history of meddling in India’s affairs, failed to give any substantial evidence against India to support the accusations of killing Nijjar. Canada only said that they have “credible allegations” against India. On several occasions, India asked for evidence, but Canada failed to provide it.

