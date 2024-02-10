Saturday, February 10, 2024
Updated:

‘Pakistan bashing is in our blood’: Mohammed Shami speaks out on Sajdah controversy and construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

"If Ram Mandir is being built, then what’s the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram...say it 1000 times," Mohammed Shami was heard saying.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Shami during his interview on News18
On Tuesday (6th February), Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami acknowledged that bashing Pakistan is in the blood of Indians.

During an interview on News 18, journalist Rubika Liaquat asked Shami, “Sabse zyada toh aap Pakistan ko dhote hain (You tend to bash Pakistan the most).” The pace bowler smiled and replied, “Woh toh khoon mein hai (It’s in my blood).”

Mohammed Shami, who took 24 wickets for India during the 2023 World Cup, also rubbished the ‘sajdah’ conspiracy theory peddled by Pakistanis. It was claimed that the Indian cricketer wanted to do ‘Sajdah‘ during a match against Sri Lanka but couldn’t do so due to a supposed ‘lack of religious freedom’ in India.

“I was bowling a fifth over in a row, I think, and was bowling with effort beyond my ability. I was tired. The ball was beating the edge so often, so when I finally got that fifth wicket, I went down on my knees. Someone pushed me, so I moved forward a bit. That photo was widely circulated across social media. People thought I wanted to do Sajdah but didn’t. I’ve got only one advice for them, please stop such nuisance,” clarified Mohammed Shami.

He further added, “First of all, I’m not afraid of anyone when it comes to this. I’m a Muslim, and I’ve said this before, I’m proud of being one. And I’m a proud Indian too. For me, the country comes first. If these things bother someone, I don’t care. I live happily, and I represent my country, nothing matters more to me. As far as the controversies are concerned, those who only live to play these games on social media, I don’t care about them. As far as Sajdah is concerned, if I wanted to do it, I would have. It shouldn’t concern anyone else.”

Mohammed Shami also spoke about the construction of the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Like how the topic of Sajda came up… If Ram Mandir is being built, then what’s the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram… say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times… what difference does it make?” he was heard saying.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

