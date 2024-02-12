Controversial Islamic cleric Mufti Salman Azhari has been arrested again, and is facing legal action in Gujarat for making provocative remarks. Modasa police arrested him within 24 hours of the Bhachau Court of Kutch granting him bail.

A case was filed against Azhari at Modasa Town Police Station, and action was subsequently taken by the police. The court granted five days remand after Mufti Azhari was produced in the court.

Right after Mufti Salman Azhari was granted bail in Kutch, Modasa police intervened and took him into custody from Kutch police. Azhari was taken into custody by Aravalli police and brought before a court asking for a 10-day remand. However, the court ordered a 5-day remand after hearing both sides’ arguments.

It is noteworthy that Mufti Salman Azhari was recently the subject of a formal complaint filed in Modasa, Aravalli. In an interview with OpIndia, Modasa Police verified the information and stated that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is in charge of the investigation.

Mufti Salman Azhari’s inflammatory speech in Modasa

Mufti Azhari addressed a gathering at Modasa in December of last year. Police appointed a prosecutor and registered an FIR against him after they obtained a video of his speech upon learning about the Junagadh case and discovering that he had made outrageous statements. Furthermore, the event’s organiser, Ishaq was identified as an accused party. He was later nabbed, taken to court and placed under three days of remand. On Sunday (February 11), a Bhachau court granted him conditional bail and the judge released him on a Rs 30,000 bond. After that, Aravalli Police took him to Modasa Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also said that an investigation will be conducted in the terror angle in the case. As reported earlier, Gujarat ATS SP Om Prakash Jat said that ATS will probe the financing of Mufti Azhari’s trust in addition to his activities.

On 31st January, Mufti Salman Azhari made derogatory remarks against the Hindu community during his 56-minute-long speech in Junagadh city of Gujarat. In the contentious video that went viral on social media, the radical Islamic preacher was heard saying, “The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. The dogs are having their time today. Our time will come tomorrow.”

As soon as the video of Azhari’s inflammatory speech went viral online, the police took cognisance of the matter and filed a case at Junagadh B Division Police Station. On 4th February, a team of Gujarat police arrived at Ghatkopar in Mumbai and arrested Azhari even as a large mob of frenzied Islamists gathered outside Ghatkopar police station.