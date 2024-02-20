On 19th February, Rozana Spokesman published an interview with Nihang Sikh Gurvant Singh, known for his archery skills among the Nihang Sikh community. In the interview, Singh made highly problematic statements on the sidelines of the ongoing farmer protests. Singh warned of a ‘bloodbath’ on Baisakhi in Punjab and said the state would face unprecedented repercussions of the farmer protests. He called for action on the borders and claimed if Panth Samaj (Sikh leaders) reached the borders, protesters would remove the barricading in no time.

Singh condemned the use of tear gas shells by Haryana police on the protesters. He said how could they [Haryana police] use tear gas against those who serve langar. In the past few years, it has become a trend for protesters to use “Langar Sewa” as a shield. While it is believed “Sewa” should be done humbly, some miscreants are using it to mark their “superiority”,

He extended his concerns beyond the ongoing protests and asserted they [he and his fellow Nihang Sikhs] would happily join the protests, but the plight of “Bandi Sikhs” has to be included in the demands. Bandi Sikhs refers to the pro-Khalistani Sikh prisoners who are convicted or accused of their involvement in terror activities. Sikh groups have been demanding their release for a long time. Singh claimed that their cause cannot be overlooked amidst the farmer protests.

He expressed confidence in his archery abilities and boasted of his capability to bring down drones with arrows. Notably, Haryana police were seen using drones not only to keep an eye on the protesters but also to throw tear gas shells at the violent protesters. While he claimed he could bring down drones with his arrows, he expressed concern about who would fight a legal battle for him that might ensue afterward, as he would be arrested. Drawing a parallel with the cases of Sikh prisoners, he said, “Bandi Sikhs are still in jail. What will happen to me? Who will fight my case?”

He criticised CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel securing the borders between Haryana and Punjab to stop the violent protesters from entering Delhi. He claimed CRPF personnel were ‘brainwashed’ into stopping the protesters and were lured with promises of medals to quell protests.

Singh further invoked the “philosophy” of pro-Khalistan actor-turned-leader late Deep Sidhu, a figure associated with the farmer protests 1.0. He urged protesters to march towards Delhi under Nishan Sahib (holy Sikh symbol) and called for the inclusion of Panth Khalsa in the protests. He asserted that the protesters were not working in a group and were behaving like scattered frogs. He said, “Currently, they are behaving like frogs. If you release 1,000 frogs, they will go in all directions. We need a locust approach. Just like a group swarm of locusts, we need to work in a group (and attack).”

Singh prophesied unrest in Punjab around Baisakhi. He warned of a bloodbath around the festival while putting upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the sidelines. He warned of potential internet shutdowns and called for steadfastness at the protest sites. Furthermore, he called for using Chandi Da Vaar, a spiritual composition by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, to invoke strength among the protesters. He said, “We are getting excited by the songs of Sidhu Moosewala and others. Instead, they should play Chandi Da Vaar at the protest site. We should do this experiment. It will invoke divine power in the muscles of the protesters, and the opposition side will look like a group of mice.”

Singh’s disregard for the law-and-order situation needs immediate condemnation and action from the authorities. His assertion that he could take down drones with arrows should be seen as a serious threat to the security at the protest sites. Though he considered the legal consequences of using weapons at protest sites, his views and warning about a ‘bloodbath’ and possible attacks contradict the popular claims that the farmer protests are “peaceful.”

By championing the cause of Khalistani prisoners and equating their plea with the farmer protests, he risked legitimising violence and extremism within the protests. His statements during the interview could serve as an enzyme to the tensions between the government and the protesters.

There is a greater need for accountability and responsibility from those who appear on camera to speak on farmer protests. Any inflammatory rhetoric and divisive tactics that might spark further tension between authorities and protesters need to be condemned by all stakeholders.