Hours after Congress expelled him from the party for six years, Acharya Pramod Krishnam categorically asserted that there can be no compromise when it comes to the ideals of Ram and Rashtra. Reacting to his expulsion from the grand old party, Acharya Pramod Krishnam wrote a post on X stating, “On Ram and Rashtra… there can be no compromise.”

On Saturday night (10th February), an official statement from the grand old party stated that the Congress President had “approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party immediately for a period of six years”. According to the official release, the expulsion was taken following complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party.

The developments come in the wake of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for the foundation stone laying ceremony on 19th February. Notably, Acharya Pramod Krishnam is the head of Shri Kalki Dham which will host the foundation laying ceremony. For those unverse, Lord Kalki will be the last avatar (re-incarnation) of Lord Vishnu in Kalyug, the last Yug in the cyclical time period.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, he heaped praises on him and credited him for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a post on X, he said, “Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this.”

He has also maintained that despite the Supreme Court order, the construction of Ram Mandir would not have been possible under any other Prime Minister and credit for it should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to the invite, PM Modi thanked him and stated that it was “a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion”.

Additionally, the expelled Congress leader Krishnam had been critical of the Congress and opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc for turning down the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event. Last month, he criticised opposition leaders for skipping the 22nd January ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying it was “unfortunate and suicidal decision”.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam had said, “Not even a Christian or a priest or Muslim can decline the invitation of Lord Ram. Ram is the soul of India. Without Ram, India can’t even be imagined.”

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his untimely Yatra, he described the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as a tourism promotion bid. He argued that the party was busy in promoting ‘tourism’ instead of preparing for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Following the back-to-back jolt in I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Nitish Kumar’s changing camps, Krishnam had claimed that the opposition bloc is dead adding that JDU Chief Kumar performed its last rights.

He said, “I believe there is no such thing as I.N.D.I.A. any more. The alliance contracted multiple serious ailments and afflictions at birth. Then it slipped into the ICU and ventilator. Eventually, it was Nitish Kumar (one of the key architects of the Bloc) who performed its last rights in Patna. I don’t think it exists any longer.”

In November last year, he stressed that there is a ‘chandal chaukdi’ in the Congress party that hates not just Lord Ram but also Gau, Ganga, Gita and Gayatri.