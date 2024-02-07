Decoding how PM Modi hacks EVMs, Part 1: Expanding focus on small-scale industries from MSME to other ministries – from Vishwakarmas to fishermen

I don’t know about you but I am now a very firm believer that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hacks the EVMs (hereinafter, referred to as “The Project”). I first started to believe when I saw a social media post that had a short video of a fellow citizen explaining how this “project” would be done. I then started to study more about how Modi accomplished the project. I figured it would be a simple mechanism and I could write an article about it. However, the findings are so startling and vast that it looks like we will end up with a series of articles to explain how Modi hacks EVMs.

Take for example how the Vishwakarmas contribute to the project. Wait, first of all, who are these Vishwakarmas? In our ancient scriptures, Vishwakarma is the architect of our gods and is also the deity of our craftsmen. The art of crafting is so large and wide that Prime Minister Modi, for the first time, decided to bring in 18 such tradecrafts under one umbrella, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and help improve the skills of the practitioners of these crafts shown below.

The eligible Vishwakarmas get collateral-free credit support of up to INR 3 lakhs at 5% interest. Usually, people who are involved in these crafts aren’t eligible for formal loans and end up taking private loans at 18-24% interest. Now, they can get up to 3 lakhs (which is a huge amount) for just 5%, and that too without any collateral. In addition, they get INR 15,000/- as a toolkit incentive, INR 1500 to purchase modern tools and INR 500 per day as a stipend to attend skill development training. While the money of course is a prime component, that alone will not inspire these artisans to participate in the project.

It is a fact that the Prime Minister of India thought about them in the first place. Take a closer look at the trades covered. Imagine the garland makers near your house, the washermen you give your clothes to, the unknown stone breakers who helped build the apartment you stay in, the fishing nets that caught the fish you savour and everyone else in that list above. Imagine them eventually becoming a part of the formal economy and imagine how they will feel to be part of a global value chain. In today’s day and age, one does not have to stress the importance of having a platform to sell your products globally, and imagine having such an opportunity and means to do so.

This scheme was launched in September 2023 and has already seen nearly 4 lakh artisans benefit (a total of 93 lakh applications have been received!). I think you now understand how, not just these 4 lakh beneficiaries, but most of the 93 lakh applicants, will end up voting for Modi just because he even thought about helping them (something that no PM has thought of, so far!).

In the above list, you see that Fishing Net Makers benefit. Then you will ask, but what about fisherfolks? The Prime Minister figured that he should involve the fisherfolks in the project too. So, he came up with the PM Matsya Sampada Scheme.

Already nearly 6 lakh fisher families get livelihood and nutritional support in their lean fishing periods; 10s of 1000s of fishing-related infrastructure (more than 1 lakh nets for seaweed cultivation…who would have thought of that!), cold storages, fishing vessels and many more. I think you now understand how these lakhs of families will willingly become part of the project where they will go and press the relevant button on the EVM, come election day!

Enough of fishing man! As if there are no other small-scale industry-related people who need no help. Of course, there are. And that’s why Prime Minister Modi came up with the PM SVANidhi scheme – PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme. This was introduced during COVID-19 times to help the street vendors, who were one of the worst hit because of the pandemic. A detailed RBI study has already explained how this scheme has promoted “inclusive entrepreneurship” amongst this group – 44% of whom were women! A total of 57.2 lakh loans, amounting to nearly INR 10,000 crores, were sanctioned as of Oct. 2023, and I don’t have to explain to you how these people now become part of the project.

Speaking of women, there is this brilliant scheme called Lakhpati Didi that aims to make 9 crore women associated with the Self Help Groups lakhpatis! It was recently announced that nearly 1 crore of them have already become lakhpatis. I would strongly urge you to watch this beautiful interaction the Prime Minister has with one such group. Imagine 1 crore women being part of the project press that button on EVM!

The list is long, but it will get boring for you to read about more such schemes that focus exclusively on small-scale industries, crafts and arts. I mean, the Modi government announced a scheme called NIRVIK that helps small-scale exporters with lesser interest rates and better insurance coverage! A lot of discussion has already happened around the phenomenally successful MUDRA loans (A whopping INR 23-lakh-crore worth of loans given as of March 2023!) and Stand-up India schemes from the first term.

Often, our discussion around small-scale industries focussed on this one ministry – MSME. The Prime Minister expanded this gambit and involved multiple ministries to focus on small-scale industries relevant to their ministries. SVANidhi scheme, for example, is helmed by Housing and Urban Affairs. The whole government approach is not a rhetorical or theoretical document for Prime Minister Modi – it is implemented across all ministries so that maximum small-scale entrepreneurs are enabled to fly high. As I said, the list is too long and vast, just talking about the big things done for small-scale industries. You must be tempted to now ask – A great list of things being done by entrepreneurs, but what about employees? We will talk about them in the 2nd article of this series – How Modi hacks EVMs!