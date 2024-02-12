In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, an alleged attempt to convert hundreds of people to Christianity in a hotel on 11th February has come to the fore. Following a protest from Hindu organisations, some people were taken into custody and interrogated. These organisations alleged that people linked with Christian missionaries gave Rs 500-500 to the women. In addition, these people were offering to deposit Rs 40-50 thousand in the bank accounts of those converting to Christianity.

According to media reports, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer meeting on Sunday at a hotel along the highway in Bharatpur. When Hindu organisations learned about this, they also went to the hotel. Following this, the two sides clashed. Soon after, the police arrived at the scene and apprehended some persons allegedly linked to Christian missionaries and took control of the situation. Subsequently, Hindu organisations filed a complaint with the Atal Dam police station.

According to the Rajasthan Patrika report, the Bharatpur CO has stated that several people are being probed. If found guilty, action will be taken. According to a Rajasthan Tak report, no one has been arrested yet, but 20 persons have been taken into custody. The police have said that all of the details of the matter will be disclosed once the investigation concludes.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President Lakhan Singh stated that when they arrived, a Christian Changai Sabha was in progress. People linked with Christian missionaries were making disparaging comments about Hindu Gods and Goddesses and claiming that Jesus Christ alone offers the solution to all problems. They claimed that embracing Christianity would solve all of their problems.

He stated that when Hindu activists protested this, many present at the meeting attempted to assault him. Lakhan Singh further stated that women received Rs 500 for attending the event. The missionary workers also promised assistance for family issues such as getting their children married etc. Multiple reports have made varying assertions about the number of attendees at the gathering. The media reports say that around 300-500 people attended the Christian missionary’s conversion event.