In the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, a man identified as Zeeshan shot his wife to death. After killing his wife, he also attempted to kill his younger brother at home. The incident happened at around 8.30 am-9.00 am on Tuesday, February 27.

According to reports, Zeeshan’s wife was pregnant. The police, however, said that the reports of pregnancy are not confirmed yet. The accused was suspecting that his wife was having an illicit affair with his brother and that the child belonged to his younger brother.

The younger brother of the accused has reportedly suffered minor injuries in the attack and is currently out of danger and recuperating at PGI Medical College in Saharanpur.

SSP Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh in a video byte said that the deceased has been identified as Aliya. The police have formed teams and the search for the accused is underway. He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Zeehan had doubts that his wife was in an illicit relationship with his younger brother and that the child she was carrying was not his but belonged to his brother. Enraged by this, he first killed his wife and then shot his brother. The wife died on the spot. The brother escaped with minor injuries as the bullet did not penetrate but just brushed past his neck.

The SSP added that the woman’s medical reports are being looked into and relatives are being questioned to ascertain whether she was pregnant.

According to reports, Zeeshan and Aliya married 5 years ago. Last month, there was a rift between the couple over her alleged affair with the accused’s brother. Due to this, she was living with her father in her maternal home in the Sarai Mehndi area in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. On the day of the incident, the accused took his wife to the HDFC Bank ATM located in the Mandi Thana area. While the wife was withdrawing money from the ATM, Zeeshan shot her in the head from behind and killed her. A picture has surfaced of the woman lying in a pool of blood inside the ATM.

UP : सहारनपुर में बड़ी वारदात। HDFC के ATM के अंदर आलिया नामक महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या। वारदात पति जीशान ने की। इसके बाद वो घर पहुंचा और अपने छोटे भाई को गोली मारी। देवर-भाभी के अवैध संबंध के शक में वारदात की आशंका। pic.twitter.com/3SIlKft4aa — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 27, 2024

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter and have formed a team to nab the accused. The police further said that the dead body of the woman had been sent for medical examination and it would be clear whether or not the woman was pregnant only after her reports arrived.