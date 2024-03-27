Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Agra: Muslim mob including women armed with sharp weapons, sticks attack Hindus celebrating Holi, FIR against Jamil, Shaukat, Chaman among dozens others

Sharp weapons were used and slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were also raised while the mob hurled abuses Holika Mata.

Hindus outrage after the attack by Muslim mob on Hindus playing Holi in Agra (Image courtesy- X/@pradeepkrawat1)
6

A Muslim mob attacked a group of Hindus celebrating Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Monday, 25th March. It is being said that the mob also included women.

Sharp weapons were used and slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were also raised while the mob hurled abuses Holika Mata.

Two people have been injured in the attack. Police have registered an FIR against 40-50 unidentified attackers along with 34 named persons.

The incident took place in Rakabganj police station area of ​​Agra. A resident named Vishwajit Patra has lodged a complaint with the police.

The complaint states that between 2 and 2:30 pm, some people were playing Holi in the street in front of Idgah SR Hospital in Kutulpur area.

Then a mob from the Muslim community attacked the celebrations. Stones were pelted in the attack. The attackers had sharp weapons and sticks with them. The violent mob also allegedly raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

This sudden attack created panic. Two victims of the mob, Vishwajeet and Mithun, suffered injuries. Their are being treated in the local hospital.

The attackers included Jamil, Salim, Rahees, Shaukat, Bunty, Bhaiya, Ishaad, Chand, Chaman and the women of his house, Shaheen, Shaheed, Haroon and his 2 brothers, Imran, Asin, Pappan, Shikki, Rahmani and his son, the meat seller. Haroon, Imran, Shakeel, Shamim, Aamir, Rihan, Arif, Chand Mohammad, Tarzan, Fatole, Bobby, Guddu and tea seller Sajid etc. have been named. OpIndia has accessed the complaint copy.

Apart from the named accused, 40-50 unknown attackers are also mentioned in the FIR. Police have taken action against all of them under sections 147, 148, 336, 352, 324 and 295-A of IPC.

As soon as information about the incident was received, members of Hindu organizations reached the police station.

They have demanded strict action against all the accused. Hindu organizations allege that the same attackers had attacked Hindus on Diwali also. Bajrang Dal officials allege that Hindus have been beaten by Muslims in separate squads. He called it a well-planned conspiracy.

