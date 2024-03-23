Saturday, March 23, 2024
Airtel tells Sagarika Ghose that her device has malware, she alleges ‘hacking’ of phone of opposition MP

Netizens pointed out that Internet service providers send such messages when a user downloads harmful apps from unathorised sites.

OpIndia Staff
Airtel tells Sagarika Ghose that her device has malware, she alleges 'hacking' of phone of opposition MP
Sagarika Ghose and Airtel India logo, image via HT
5

On Saturday (23rd March), ‘journalist’ turned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose courted controversy after she insinuated that the Modi government was somehow hacking her mobile phone.

Ghose had received an email from Airtel on Tuesday (19th March), stating that her system (mobile phone in this case) had been infected with malware.

“Dear customer, we have been informed by CERT-IN that your device is infected by bot/malware”, the email read. The internet service provider recommended the TMC MP to install an anti-virus and anti-spyware software on her phone.

On Friday (22nd March), Sagarika Ghose had asked, “Received this email a couple of days ago. Does anyone here know what cyberswachhta is? And how does it know my system has malware?”

A day later on Saturday (23rd March), she alleged that her phone was being hacked for virtue of being an Opposition MP.

“Update: Spoke again to Airtel: NOT as harmless as they thought. They suspect an attempt to breach my phone. Dear Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, Ministry of Electronics & IT: Why is the phone of an Opposition MP being hacked,” the TMC MP brazened out.

“Why have I received this email from Airtel India?” she further claimed. Sagarika Ghose, who is not new to peddling fake news, suggested that her device was being compromised for virtue of being a Parliamentarian from an Opposition Party.

After she posted her contentious tweet, several social media users pointed out that Internet service providers send such messages when a user downloads unauthorised apps.

“It’s a malware/virus attack maybe which happens when one installs unauthorised apps,” tweeted one netizen.

Another user asked Sagarika Ghose to not install unknown apps.

One user told the TMC MP, “It’s a malware. Could have been because of some poor choice of web pages you have viewed…”

OpIndia Staff
