Gang violence in Canada: Multiple rounds fired at residence of an Indian-origin businessman by member of Goldy Brar gang

Goldy Brar is wanted in both India and Canada, and is a member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group.

An alleged member of the gang of Indian gangster Goldy Brar, who is on the run, opened fire at the residence of an Indian-origin businessman in Canada and shot multiple rounds of fire. A masked individual was seen firing at the residence in a video that was reportedly captured around three days ago, on the 6th of March. The Goldie Brar gang, according to sources, was responsible for the incident.

However, the dreaded group has not yet taken responsibility for the attack. According to reports, Goldy Brar also known as Satinderjeet Singh, was the mastermind behind the murder of 28-year-old Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa in May 2022.

Goldy Brar is wanted in both India and Canada, and is a member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group. The sources said that the Goldie Brar gang and its rivals are frequently involved in shootouts for extortion in Canada. He is connected to the terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International and is believed to be residing in Brampton, Canada. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a stringent anti-terror law, was invoked by the Indian government to designate him as a terrorist in January 2024.

The notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Goldy Brar has been linked to several crimes, including murder, extortion, and making threatening phone calls. He has also been charged with deploying drones to smuggle guns and ammunition into India. In addition, he is suspected of organising and carrying out target killings, which have disturbed national peace and communal harmony, particularly in the Punjab area.

The Government of India’s decision came after a Red Corner Notice by Interpol indicating global agreement on the threat he poses, and a non-bailable warrant issued against him on 12th December 2022.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

