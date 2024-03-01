The Congress party has yet again shared a clipped video to further its propaganda by disseminating misinformation against the BJP government. This time it has shared a 19-second clipped video from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s interview on 1st March. In this video shared by, Nitin Gadkari was shown saying “Today the villages, poor, labourers and farmers are unhappy. The villages do not have good roads, there is no pure water to drink, there are no good hospitals, and there are no good schools.”

Sharing this video, Congress showed as if Nitin Gadkari is saying that villages and tribal areas under Modi government are in distress as they are lacking basic amenities and access to improve their economy. The reality of this video and the petty act of Congress gets exposed after watching the entire interview in ‘The Lallantop’. In this video of 1 hour 42 minutes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari can be seen talking about this after 15 minutes.

Between the timestamps of 15:20 and 15:45 in the video, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi poses questions to Nitin Gadkari concerning farmers, to which Gadkari responds accordingly. In the same video, after the 18-minute 07-second slot, he explains, “The population dependent on agriculture is 65%. When Gandhiji was there, 90% of the population lived in rural areas. Eventually, 30% of the people migrated of villages. Why did that happen? This happened because the village is poor; labourers and farmers are unhappy. The reason for this is that water, forest, land and animals… This is a rural economy. There are no good roads, no water to drink, no good hospital, no good school, and no good price for the farmer’s crop. It is not that there is no development here. But the development that has taken place elsewhere has not taken place here. We have been doing a lot of work on this after our government came to power. Over 550 aspiring blocks and 120 aspiring districts we have identified where changes are happening.”

Now it is clear from this video that the lies being spread on Gadkari’s statement are misleading. The Union minister was saying that the exodus from villages happened because they did not get good resources and his government was working on this issue significantly. He did not say that this is the condition of the country under the Modi government.

After this lie by Congress, the party is getting a lot of flak on social media. Users are calling them a party spreading fake news. Some social media users have also pointed out that the context of distressed rural areas in the video is about the time period after Gandhi, when Congress was in power. Therefore, the Congress should assess themselves before questioning the Modi government.