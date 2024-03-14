On 14th March, the Delhi Court allowed more days for prosecution for submissions in the bail plea of Umar Khalid. During the hearing, the prosecution argued that the matter’s Investigation Officer (IO) was transferred, and the new IO took charge a day ago. The court granted time till 21st March to the state to file submissions.

Notably, Umar Khalid’s counsel wanted the next hearing listed on 19th March. However, the prosecution argued that Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea hearing was on that day and suggested that the court list Khalid’s case on 21st March. The court itself preferred the date indicated by the prosecution. Furthermore, the prosecution said they would file their reply by the 18th of March.

Umar Khalid wants to get a root canal at Jamia

During the hearing, Umar Khalid’s counsel made an interesting request as he sought permission to take Khalid to Jamia for root canal treatment. The defence said he could be taken for the treatment while in custody, and his family would pay for it. Upon asking if the treatment was not possible inside the prison, he argued that the filling that the prison doctor did came out multiple times and Khalid needed permanent treatment.

The prosecution objected to the request and questioned why he needed to be taken to only Jamia and not some other place. The court then suggested that Khalid be taken to Maulana Azad hospital, to which the defence counsel agreed.

Umar Khalid withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court

Umar Khalid withdrew his bail plea before the Supreme Court in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in February 2020 on the 14th February. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal allowed him to withdraw the bail plea. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, told the bench that the petition is being withdrawn given a “change in circumstances” and to seek bail afresh before the trial court. Sibal said, “Bail matter, we wish to withdraw. There has been a change in circumstances, we will try our luck in the trial court.”

Role of Khalid in Delhi anti-Hindu riots 2020

Umar Khalid, son of Ilyas on the other hand admitted to the Delhi police that he was involved in organizing Muslim groups, instigating them, and preparing for the large-scale violence. He had mobilized the Muslims against the law, by asserting that the new law was ‘against Muslims’ and had also planned to involve women and children in the ‘Chakka Jam’ amid the visit of US President Trump to India. He had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

According to the reports, the agencies have been watching and warning about the nexus between Maoists whose front organization Khalid is aligned with, and hardline Islamists allegedly represented by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Welfare Party of India, and banned outfit SIMI.

The first evidence of Umar Khalid’s role in the Delhi Riots came when his speech surfaced. The speech was allegedly made on the 20th of February in Amravati. In the speech, he was clearly heard saying that on the 24th of February, when President Donald Trump visits India, Muslims should ‘show’ the visiting US president that the people of India are fighting against the ruling party of India.

The entire speech was about 17 minutes long where Khalid invoked the false narratives of ‘targeted mob lynching’ against Muslims and then went on to say that when the Muslims did not revolt against the Ayodhya judgement by the Supreme Court, the government took it for granted that they can bring any law against Muslims.

Inciting the crowd further, saying the CAA has been brought to harm Muslims, Khalid says that the people should show the government its ‘Aukaad’, and take to the streets to throw it out. He further says that if enough people take to the streets, the CAA will go first, then the NPR and NRC, and eventually the government will go.

It was 4 days after this speech, on the 24th of February, as Umar Khalid had predicted, that riots broke out. Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 50 times by the mob of Tahir Hussain. Dilbar Negi’s arms and legs were chopped off and he was burnt alive by Muslims. Amidst chants of Allahu Abkar and Nara e Taqbeer, Hindus were specifically targeted.

In the chargesheet filed in FIR 114, the role of Umar Khalid in the conspiracy hatched is mentioned clearly. It says that Tahir Hussain was connected to Khalid Saifi of United Against Hate Group and through Saifi, he was also in touch with Umar Khalid. Khalid Saifi, it says, had arranged a meeting between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain on the 8th of January at Shaheen Bagh. In that meeting, it was decided to take ‘big action’ so the government would get shaken up on the issue of CAA and NRC and ensure that the international community noticed that action.

In the chargesheet, it is also mentioned that Umar Khalid had told Tahir Hussain not to be concerned about the funding for the riots as the Popular Front of India (PFI) would provide the funding as well as logistic support. It was categorically mentioned that the riots were to take place when President Donald Trump would visit India.

From everything that is alleged in the chargesheet, it is clear that Umar Khalid was perhaps one of the masterminds who was also constantly in touch with Pinjra Tod activists who are also accused of grave sections. Khalid Saifi of UAH, who is also a close associate of Umar Khalid was coordinating with Tahir Hussain after their initial meeting in Shaheen Bagh on the 8th of January. Further, Tahir Hussain was coordinating with other rioters and instigators.