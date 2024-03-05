On 4th March, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed that China was sending large Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines to Pakistan that could be used for military applications. Reportedly, a DRDO team submitted its official report to the competent authority in this regard. The cargo originating from China being sent to Pakistan was intercepted by Indian authorities recently as there was a possibility that it could be used in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme.

The team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) examined the consignment, which is primarily suspected of being used in Pakistan’s nuclear initiatives, particularly in manufacturing critical components for missile development.

DRDO was called to check Pakistan-bound cargo seized by Indian authorities

On 2nd March, it was reported that the Malta-flagged merchant ship, CMA CGM Attila, was halted on 23rd January based on intelligence received by customs officials. Upon inspection, they discovered a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine manufactured by an Italian company known for its precision and efficiency when controlled by a computer system.

A team from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) examined the consignment and confirmed its potential use in Pakistan’s nuclear initiatives, particularly in manufacturing critical components for missile development. CNC machines are classified under the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the spread of items with both civilian and military applications, with India being an active participant. Notably, North Korea has previously used similar CNC machines in its nuclear program.

Investigation into the matter revealed discrepancies in the shipping details, suggesting potential evasion tactics to conceal the true recipients. This incident follows previous seizures of dual-use military-grade items transiting from China to Pakistan, raising concerns about illicit procurement activities.

According to documentation such as bills of lading, the consignor was listed as “Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd,” and the consignee was “Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd” of Sialkot. However, further investigation by security agencies indicated that the 22,180-kilogram consignment was shipped by Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co Ltd and intended for Cosmos Engineering in Pakistan.

Earlier, Indian authorities intercepted such dual-use military-grade items en route from China to Pakistan. Cosmos Engineering, a Pakistani defence supplier, has been under scrutiny since March 12, 2022, when Indian authorities intercepted a shipment of Italian-made thermoelectric instruments, once again at Nhava Sheva port.