On Sunday (10th March), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case in the recently busted International drug racket involving the arrested accused mastermind Former DMK leader and Tamil Film producer Jaffer Sadiq, news agency PTI reported.

racket that allegedly involves an ex DMK functionary: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

The probing agency has filed the case under the provisions of the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a bunch of FIRs. This also includes the one in which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the former DMK politician Sadiq on Saturday (9th March). According to the NCB officials, Sadiq is the kingpin of the International drug racket and was involved in the smuggling of about 3,500 kgs of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

According to reports, the financial watchdog, ED, will probe if money earned from the illicit narcotics trade was laundered to create movable and immovable assets by the accused. The sources said that the investigation will run parallel to the NCB probe.

ED registers case against the Int'l Drug Cartel Kingpin & Fmr DMK Functionary #JafferSadiq!



-Y'day the NCB official said ED will be roped into the case to investigate the flow of money from drug smuggling.

-ED now entered into the case & soon his ASSOCIATES will face ED heat. pic.twitter.com/iHDOVsFotr — Soma Sundaram (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@isomasundaram72) March 10, 2024

Following his arrest, Jaffer Sadiq reportedly made explosive revelations before NCB officials. Sadiq who was absconding for several weeks, told NCB officials that he gave Rs 7 lakh to DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

As per reports, Sadiq told the authorities that he gave Rs 5 lakh to Udhayanidhi Stalin as funds to help during the flood last year, and the remaining Rs 2 lakh was given as funds for the party.

According to media reports citing sources, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin could be called in for questioning in connection with the case.

BJP mounts attack on DMK

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the Bhartiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stating that it has now become “Drug Marketing Kazhagam“.

It also asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to explain his relationship with the Former DMK leader arrested in the International drug racket case.

BJP also charged MK Stalin’s daughter-in-law with directing a film produced by the accused.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan slammed MK Stalin over the illicit drug case accusing that his daughter-in-law directed a film produced by Jaffer Sadiq. She also claimed that the accused was close to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

She said, “Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, daughter-in-law of Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed a film produced by Jaffer Sadiq. All his social media posts show how close he was with Tamil Nadu sports minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin), son of M K Stalin.”

Vanathi Srinivasan further added that Sadiq used his political connections for his alleged drug business.

She added, “It seems that while being an office-bearer of the ruling party (DMK), he developed a very strong network with the police. In one picture, DGP is seen presenting some kind of award to this accused.”

BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said, “Stalin and company have reduced the DMK government (in Tamil Nadu) into a Drugs Marketing Kazhagam.”

Film produced by Sadiq under agency’s scanner

A senior NCB officer, asking not to be named, earlier today said, “We are probing if drug money was used in his (Sadiq’s) production company. It looks like his production company was a front to launder money. He was on the run for the past two weeks.”

The agency said, “The accused (Jaffer Sadiq) earned huge amounts of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality etc.”

According to the central probing agency, a Tamil film named ‘Mangai’ was “entirely funded” by Jaffer Sadiq from drug money. He also constructed a hotel in Chennai.

According to the agency, Sadiq allegedly used to get ₹1 lakh per kg “cut” (commission) from the smuggling of narcotics.

The NCB in Delhi busted the sprawling drug trafficking network on 15th February this year, however, the officials shared this information on Saturday (24th February). Three accused hailing from Tamil Nadu were arrested and the agencies seized 50 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, a key chemical used in the production of methamphetamine. It was revealed that the Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq is the mastermind of the racket who went absconding.