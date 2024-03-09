Arrested earlier in the day (9th March) in connection with the Rs 2000 crore International drug racket, Former DMK leader and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq has reportedly made explosive revelations before NCB officials. Sadiq who was absconding for several weeks, told NCB officials that he gave Rs 7 lakh to DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, India Today reported citing sources.

Based on sources, the report added that Sadiq told the authorities that he gave Rs 5 lakh to Udhayanidhi Stalin as funds to help during the flood last year, and the remaining Rs 2 lakh was given as funds for the party.

The sources further added that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin could be called in for questioning in connection with the case.

According to the report, the NCB is probing whether the money Jaffar Sadiq gave to Udhayanidhi Stalin was money he received as proceeds of the drug trafficking he was allegedly involved in.

Speaking with India Today TV, NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh said that they are writing to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the money laundering angle in the drug trafficking case. The NCB is also in touch with other agencies, added Singh.

According to the agency, Jaffar Sadiq is the kingpin in the International drug racket that was involved in Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking for several years. The racket was busted last month when three accused hailing from Tamil Nadu were arrested.

According to sources, during interrogation, the trio arrested last month had revealed that Sadiq was close to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin. Additionally, Sadiq also reportedly had close links with other DMK leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdullah and Chennai West district secretary of the party N Chitrarasu.

Former DMK leader, the alleged mastermind behind the International drug racket

Jaffar Sadiq Abdul Rehman is the founder of JSM Group of Companies. He entered into politics in 2010 and had been serving as the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK’s NRI wing until he was recently expelled by the DMK, last Sunday following the agency’s drug probe. However, the party didn’t mention any reason for his expulsion from the party.

A senior NCB officer, asking not to be named, earlier today said, “We are probing if drug money was used in his (Sadiq’s) production company. It looks like his production company was a front to launder money. He was on the run for the past two weeks.”

The agency said, “The accused (Jaffer Sadiq) earned huge amounts of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality etc.”

According to the central probing agency, a Tamil film named ‘Mangai’ was “entirely funded” by Jaffer Sadiq from drug money. He also constructed a hotel in Chennai.

According to the agency, Sadiq allegedly used to get ₹1 lakh per kg “cut” (commission) from the smuggling of narcotics.

Details of how the International drug racket was busted

The NCB in Delhi busted the sprawling drug trafficking network on 15th February this year, however, the officials shared this information on Saturday (24th February).

The operation was led by NCB officials in conjunction with the Delhi Police Special Cell. Three accused hailing from Tamil Nadu were arrested and the agencies seized 50 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, a key chemical used in the production of methamphetamine. It was revealed that the Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq is the mastermind of the racket who went absconding.

On 24th February, Gyaneshwar Singh said, “We received information from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder were being sent to both countries. Further inputs from the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi.”