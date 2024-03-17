Sunday, March 17, 2024
Gangster Sukhwinder Singh attacks Punjab Police during a raid in Hoshiarpur, constable Amritpal Singh killed after shot in the chest

The police team was executing a raid at the residence of Sukhwinder Singh when the suspect launched a sudden attack, firing multiple shots. Constable Amritpal Singh bore the brunt of the gunfire, sustaining fatal injuries to his chest.

Police raid at Hoshiarpur
Image Source: The Tribune
On Sunday (17th March), Mansoorpur village in Hoshiarpur of Punjab witnessed a devastating incident as a police raid turned deadly when a suspected gangster opened fire on the officers. The victim of this tragic encounter was identified as Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Constable Amritpal Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba provided details of the event, stating that the police team was executing a raid at the residence of Sukhwinder Singh when the suspect launched a sudden attack, firing multiple shots. Constable Amritpal Singh bore the brunt of the gunfire, sustaining fatal injuries to his chest.

Despite immediate medical attention, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he tragically succumbed to his wounds after being transferred to a private hospital from the Civil Hospital in Mukerian. While the rest of the police team managed to escape unscathed, Sukhwinder Singh managed to evade capture, sparking a rigorous manhunt by law enforcement authorities.

The loss of Constable Amritpal Singh underscores the grave risks faced by police personnel in their tireless efforts to uphold law and order in Punjab. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by organised crime in Punjab, prompting renewed calls for enhanced security measures and support for law enforcement agencies. As investigations continue and efforts to apprehend the perpetrator intensify, the community mourns the loss of a dedicated officer and stands in solidarity with his grieving family. Currently, efforts are underway to nab Singh and police are conducting raids on locations suspected to be his hideouts.

