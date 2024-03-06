Paltan Bazar Masjid Markaz has announced that the Muslim community should make a monetary donation to assist the victims and perpetrators of the violence in Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani where a rabid mob attacked the officials for demolishing an illegal mosque-madrasa, according to a report in Panchjanya. A video featuring Dehradun City’s Qazi Imam (cleric) who has been asking for money is gaining traction on social media.

A video of Qazi Maulana Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi is currently doing the rounds in which he urged the clerics and dignitaries of the mosques to donate money to the ‘victims’ of the occurrence during the Friday prayer in the Dehradun Valley. Around 350 mosques are linked to Paltan Bazar Masjid Markaz in the Dehradun Valley. According to his statement, the money gathered from these mosques will be transferred to Paltan Bazar. Additionally, each mosque reportedly has been assigned a particular amount of money to be raised. This sum is also intended to cover the litigation costs of the jailed culprits and will be given to their family members along with the families of those who died.

According to information, the key conspirator of the violence Abdul Malik utilized Darul Uloom Deoband to obtain money from these mosques when he was absconding. Afterwards, the effort to gather donations currently reached its last phase. Funds totalling lakhs of rupees have reportedly been raised through these Dehradun mosques to date. An alleged non-governmental organization (NGO) from Hyderabad and members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind were also spotted distributing money among the family members of the deceased there in a viral video.

Notably, the rioting in the area resulted in five fatalities and hundreds of injuries including male and female (at least 250) authorities. The violence broke out on the evening of 8th February after the administration took measures to remove encroachments which resulted in the loss of life and property. At least ninety-two people including Abdul Malik, have been arrested and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against over three dozen perpetrators.

Furthermore, the Municipal Corporation issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash. According to OpIndia’s ground reports, victims and eyewitnesses revealed that the rioters were purportedly sparing the Muslims while hitting journalists, police officers, administrators, and regular individuals after demanding their identities. They even attempted to burn journalists and police officers alive as well.