In a major breakthrough in the Haldwani violence that broke out on 8th February in the Banbhoolpura region, the mastermind Abdul Malik was arrested on Saturday (24th February). As per reports, Malik who had been absconding till now has been arrested from Delhi by Uttarakhand police. Following his arrest, his lawyers have reportedly applied bail petition.

As per reports, his lawyers had filed the bail petition in the Haldwani ADJ First Court in the Sessions Court which will be heard on 27th February.

Around 78 accused have been arrested in connection with the 8th February violence in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura region which broke out after the local administration demolished an illegal madrasa in the Malik colony following court orders.

The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court based on false affidavits.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Malik and his son Abdul Moid. He had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition, police said. His wife had even moved the court challenging the municipal corporation’s notice for demolition.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police have continued the crackdown against rioters who were involved in the 8th February Haldwani riots that took place in the Banbhoolpura region. Following the court orders of property attachment, the Police earlier attached the house of Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the Haldwani violence. The Police also seized antique items and valuables worth crores from his luxurious house.

The valuable items seized on Saturday (17th February) include sofa set, Maharaja dining set, fridge, cupboard, expensive foreign brand watches, perfumes from Arabic countries, AC, computer, printer, geyser, oil heater, TV, other electronics items, swords, jewellery, fans, beds, mattresses, Curtains, doors, windows, and scooters, etc.

Additionally, a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy was recently registered against six individuals including the main accused of Haldwani violence, Abdul Malik and his wife. The Nainital Police had also released the posters of the main accused who were allegedly involved in the 8th February incident. The posters of 9 miscreants included the names of Abdul Malik (mastermind), Tasleem, Wasim alias Happa, Ayaz Ahmed, Abdul Moeed, Raees alias Dutt, Shakeel Ansari, Maukin Saifi and Zia Ul Rehman.

Furthermore, the Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash.

In the violence, four people were killed and 250 policemen were injured. According to the police, the mob burnt down Banbhoolpura police station. A curfew had to be imposed in the entire town for two days. In our ground reports, eyewitnesses and victim told OpIndia that the rioters were attacking administration officials, police personnel, journalists, and commoners after asking for their names and allegedly spared the Muslims. They also allegedly tried to burn Police officials and journalists alive.