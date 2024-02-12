Monday, February 12, 2024
HomeSpecialsHaldwani violence- Rioters were attacking after asking names and spared the Muslims: Journalist who...
News ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Haldwani violence- Rioters were attacking after asking names and spared the Muslims: Journalist who suffered fractures in arm and leg

During the rioting, people were beaten, and stone-pelting and firing took place. Even female police officers were not spared, it is said that their clothes were torn apart.

राहुल पाण्डेय
Rioters in Haldwani launched attacks after asking names, spared those who had Muslim names, reveals Journalist who was injured in the incident
Rioters in Haldwani launched attacks after asking names, spared those who had Muslim names, reveals Journalist who was injured in the incident (Image Source - OpIndia Hindi)
6

The situation in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, is now under control, but the repercussions of the heinous act committed by the Islamist extremist mob will have to be endured by the people for several months. When the administration reached Banbhoolpura in Haldwani, Nainital, to remove illegal encroachments, the mob launched a vicious attack in which they also set the police station and petrol pumps on fire. Attempts were even made to burn police personnel alive.

During the rioting, people were beaten, and stone-pelting and firing took place. Even female police officers were not spared, it is said that their clothes were torn apart.

Now, a local journalist has revealed that the Islamist mob was targeting people after asking their names, and those with Muslim names were being spared and not subjected to violence. OpIndia spoke with Pankaj Saxena, a journalist from ‘HNN News’ who came to the hospital for treatment after suffering injuries during the violence. He explained that the mob was asking for names before launching an attack on them and those who were Muslim were being spared during the violence. 

Saxena has fractures in his hands and feet. While his foot is plastered, his hand has been bandaged. He was injured in the violence that took place on 8th February 2024.

Saxena told OpIndia that as a journalist, he along with other media colleagues reached the spot to cover the administration team that had gone there to demolish the illegal madrasa-mosque. He said that there was already a planned conspiracy with 8-10 thousand people gathered there, who started pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs. Saxena added that in the evening, the electricity was cut off and stone pelting started again. He said it was a conspiracy to kill through petrol bombs. He stated that they got injured while fleeing.

Saxena said that the rioters surrounded the victims by attacking from both sides. According to Pankaj Saxena, after surrounding the victims, the crowd started pelting stones from above. He confirmed that female police officers also faced misbehaviour. He had become unconscious during this time. He thanked the people of Gandhinagar for saving his life. They were the ones who rescued him and took him to the hospital. The people of Gandhinagar saved many policemen and media personnel and provided clothes to the female police officers.

Injured journalist Pankaj Saxena said that the government is funding his treatment. He mentioned that the rioters were asking for their names, many journalists were spared because they belonged to their community. The journalist mentioned that he also has an 8-year-old son, and if he had not been saved, only his dead body would have been found. He has difficulty walking and has to rely on someone to walk now.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRiots India; Hindu Muslim riots India
राहुल पाण्डेय
राहुल पाण्डेयhttp://www.opindia.com
धर्म और राष्ट्र की रक्षा को जीवन की प्राथमिकता मानते हुए पत्रकारिता के पथ पर अग्रसर एक प्रशिक्षु। सैनिक व किसान परिवार से संबंधित।

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Decoding how PM Modi hacks EVMs, Part 2: Why Sonia Gandhi had a problem with MNREGA reforms and how Modi revolutionised employment, labour sector

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Remembering Darshan Solanki on his death anniversary: How leftists weaved a ‘fairy tale’ of caste discrimination and went into hiding after Arman Iqbal was...

OpIndia Staff -

Mufti Salman Azhari, infamous for “aaj kutton ka waqt hai” speech, arrested by Modasa Police in another hate speech case

OpIndia Staff -

Stone pelting on the ‘Aastha Special’ train from Surat to Ayodhya: Ram Bhakts share their ordeal with OpIndia

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Rajasthan: VHP disrupts ‘Changai Sabha’, foils bid to convert 350 people to Christianity in Bharatpur

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court takes cognisance, agrees to examine the matter of women prisoners getting pregnant in West Bengal jails

OpIndia Staff -

Influx of Bangladeshis, demographic change and business of settling illegal immigrants in India: Bengali author reveals how Sandeshkhali violence is just the tip of...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand govt to build a police station on the land Islamists had encroached, CM Dhami announces in Haridwar that no rioter will be spared

OpIndia Staff -

‘Withdraw from WTO and trade agreements, a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to farmers’: Demands made by Political ‘farmers’ while marching to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

In Chhattisgarh from where sweepers and ragpickers were invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Rahul Gandhi says only bigshots like Amitabh and Adani were...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com