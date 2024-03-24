Sunday, March 24, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPunjab Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 21, mastermind hatched conspiracy inside Sangrur jail,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 21, mastermind hatched conspiracy inside Sangrur jail, opposition slams AAP government

The matter came to light on Wednesday (20th March) when four people lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor.

OpIndia Staff
SIT probing Sangrur Hooch tragedy reveals that Methanol was found in the spurious liquor that claimed the lives of 21 people, opposition slams AAP government for the incident
SIT probing Sangrur Hooch tragedy reveals that Methanol was found in the spurious liquor that claimed the lives of 21 people, opposition slams AAP government for the incident (Representational Image, Source - Amar Ujala and The Hindu)
2

The Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sangrur Hooch tragedy revealed that Methanol contents were found in the spurious liquor that killed 21 people in Punjab’s Sangrur. Methanol is a deadly chemical used in industrial products. 

As per reports, 11 people are still undergoing treatment at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital and six at the Civil Hospital in Sangrur. The incident occurred in Gujran village located in Sunam tehsil in Sangrur district of Punjab.

The matter came to light on Wednesday (20th March) when four people lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor.

The conspiracy was hatched inside Sangrur Jail: SIT Chief

On Saturday (23rd March), the head of SIT, ADGP Gurinder Dhillon addressed a press conference on the Sangrur spurious liquor case. He said that the accused obtained the chemical from a Noida-based factory.

According to reports, initial investigation has also revealed that the accused mastermind hatched a conspiracy to build a liquor factory from inside Sangrur jail and they reportedly watched YouTube videos for liquor preparation. It was reportedly the first consignment by the accused and they had intended to sell around 4000 bottles with the label ‘Shahi’, a desi liquor brand from Haryana. Instead of naming it after any desi Punjabi brand, the accused used the name of a brand from Haryana to mislead investigation in case of getting caught.  

Dhillon said that the accused Harmanpreet used to prepare spurious liquor at his house and sell it in liquor bottles, bearing the brand name “Shahi”, written in Hindi. He added that the accused were targeting labourers to sell the spurious liquor at half price. Both masterminds are history sheeters and came in contact with each other while lodged at Sangrur jail, the SIT Chief said.

8 arrested, Police seize material used for making spurious liquor

The SIT official informed that so far eight out of the 10 accused have been arrested in this case. The arrested accused include two masterminds — Gurlal Singh of Ubhawal village in Sangrur and Harmanpreet Singh of Taipur village in Patiala. The other accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, both residents of Gujjran village in Dirba; Soma Kaur, Rahul alias Sanju, and Pardeep Singh alias Babi, all residents of Chauwas in Cheema; Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of Rogla village.

According to the Police, the accused persons had procured a total of 300 litres of methanol. Police have also recovered 200 litres of methanol, empty liquor bottles, bottle caps, and other equipment, used for manufacturing and labelling spurious liquor. The accused prepared brand labels using a printer at home and had purchased a bottle cap installation machine from Ludhiana.

The SIT chief added that three FIRs have been registered in this case at at Dirba, Sunam, and Cheema Police stations. Police have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to investigate the role of factories from where the methanol was procured.

The ADGP further stated that police have also invoked the stringent section, 61-A of the Excise Act in all three FIRs. Section 61-A is punishable with imprisonment for life/ the death penalty. The ADGP added that the police have papers regarding the procurement of this fatal chemical. 

Opposition slams AAP government, demands resignation of Excise Minister

Following the Sangrur Hooch tragedy, the opposition parties including BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. 

Raising questions at the CM Bhagwant Mann, SAD asked why he has not sought the resignation of excise minister Harpal Cheema or ordered the registration of a murder case against the perpetrators yet.

On Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP for failing to address the issue.

Highlighting that the incident occured in CM’s constituency, Thakur took a dig at the AAP government’s pledge to create a ‘Nasha Mukt’ Punjab. He also emphasised alleged links between AAP and liquor salesmen and middlemen in Delhi, leading to the proliferation of liquor shops across the state.

Thakur asked, “AAP came to power pledging to lead a campaign against narcotic substances. CM Bhagwant Mann lost his own Lok Sabha seat in by-elections. Yesterday, more than 20 people lost their lives due to spurious liquor. Imagine the situation in Punjab if this is the condition in the chief minister’s native place. What is the relationship of AAP with liquor salesmen and middlemen, leading to the proliferation of liquor shops in every area of the state?” 

However, the AAP government’s cabinet minister and Sunam MLA Aman Arora courted controversy while trying to absolve the state govt of any responsibility over the Sangrur incident. He said, “If a person had died consuming liquor purchased from a govt-authorised liquor shop, only then govt is responsible.”

Following mounting criticism, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met with the families of the deceased in Sangrur on Sunday (24th March) to offer his condolences and assure action against the culprits, four days after the incident came to light.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssangrur hooch tragedy, what happened in sagrur
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Tripura: Cops arrest 7 illegal Bangladeshis who were heading for Chennai, two of the infiltrators had dressed up as ‘women’

OpIndia Staff -

Students cheer Dhruva Goyal’s humility and commitment as he responds to students complain at Thakur College even as opposition uses edited clip to target...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan calls PM Modi M***f***r and launches a derogatory attack on him, BJP calls it ‘a nauseating act’

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu Jagaran Manch activists caught Tauseef Ali Farooqui, the IIT Guwahati student who supports ISIS, was raising slogans and had black Islamic flag

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Another BJP worker killed before Lok Sabha elections, party says police not registering FIR, victim’s father accuses TMC

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Qasim burns Rajbali’s house after a little boy’s ball hit his foot while playing, three cows sustain wounds while victim family escapes...

OpIndia Staff -

Every penny due for Karnataka given on time, no special grant recommended by Finance Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman denies Congress claim of fiscal bias

ANI -

Former Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joins BJP, likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Western Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Police detain Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT-Guwahati student from Delhi, for pledging allegiance to ISIS in a LinkedIn post, details

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Hindu students refuse Halal chocolate offered by Muslim classmate, claims man on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com