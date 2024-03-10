Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomePoliticsIf your husband says Modi, don't serve him dinner, make them swear their vote...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

If your husband says Modi, don’t serve him dinner, make them swear their vote for Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal asks women in return for his promised 1,000 Rs per month scheme

Arvind Kejriwal suggested that women should not serve dinner to their husbands if they keep saying Modi-Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arbind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Image Source: X handle of AAP
7

On Saturday (9th March), Delhi’s chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed a program organised to honour women after the announcement of the ‘Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana’. In this program, Arvind Kejriwal suggested that women should not serve dinner to their husbands if they keep saying Modi-Modi. Kejriwal also asked the women to make all the men in their house, husbands and sons, to swear on their heads to vote for Kejriwal.

In this program, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Get all the men in your house to vote. Many men are saying Modi-Modi. Only you can treat their minds. Can’t you? If your husband says ‘Modi’, then tell him ‘you won’t get anything in the dinner’. Make everyone swear on your head. Every husband has to listen to his wife. Isn’t it? And if a wife makes him swear on her head, he is bound to obey her. Similarly, all the mothers should make their sons swear on their heads and ask them to vote for Kejriwal this time. All the daughters should make their fathers and brothers swear on their heads and ask them to vote for Kejriwal.”

The event was arranged to engage with women following the announcement in the city government’s 2024-25 budget of the scheme to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women aged 18 and above.

In this program, Arvind Kejriwal also said, “So far, fraud was going on in the name of women empowerment. All the parties say that they will empower women and in the name of empowerment, they appoint one woman of their party on some post and say that women have been empowered. When all women have money in their pockets, only then women empowerment will take place.”

Detailing his freebies scheme, Arvind Kejriwal added, “I will put a thousand rupees in every woman’s purse every month. Women empowerment does not happen with empty pockets. There will be empowerment only if there is money in the pocket. If you go to the market and there is no money in your pocket, then what kind of empowerment is it? Real women empowerment will happen when every woman gets Rs 1,000 per month. Ever since our government announced this scheme, discussions have been held everywhere, and people are speculating that now all seven seats are for Kejriwal.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArvind kejriwal modi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects, lay foundation of road projects worth ₹19000 crores in UP, disburse ₹1000 to eligible women in Chhattisgarh

OpIndia Staff -

Farmers’ unions tell people not to use trains from 12 to 4 owing to calls for rail roko agitation in Punjab, Haryana

OpIndia Staff -

“Gave Rs 7 lakh to Udhayanidhi Stalin”: Former DMK leader and drug racket mastermind Jaffer Sadiq reportedly makes explosive revelation before NCB

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls, ECI now left with only CEC as the other EC retired last month

OpIndia Staff -

United Kingdom: Pro-Palestine protestor vandalises 110-year-old painting of Arthur Balfour, whose declaration led to the creation of Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Kichhauchha Dargah arrested for raping a female devotee from Mumbai, issued death threats to victim and her...

OpIndia Staff -

Karan Morwal, expelled from Congress over rape accusations, seen with Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Entire country discussing what TMC leaders did to women of Sandeshkhali: PM Modi launches scathing attack on TMC in Siliguri

ANI -

“Win-win situation for Andhra”: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu confirms BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

PPP co-chairman and ruling alliance joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari elected as 14th President of Pakistan

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com