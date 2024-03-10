On Saturday (9th March), Delhi’s chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed a program organised to honour women after the announcement of the ‘Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana’. In this program, Arvind Kejriwal suggested that women should not serve dinner to their husbands if they keep saying Modi-Modi. Kejriwal also asked the women to make all the men in their house, husbands and sons, to swear on their heads to vote for Kejriwal.

In this program, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Get all the men in your house to vote. Many men are saying Modi-Modi. Only you can treat their minds. Can’t you? If your husband says ‘Modi’, then tell him ‘you won’t get anything in the dinner’. Make everyone swear on your head. Every husband has to listen to his wife. Isn’t it? And if a wife makes him swear on her head, he is bound to obey her. Similarly, all the mothers should make their sons swear on their heads and ask them to vote for Kejriwal this time. All the daughters should make their fathers and brothers swear on their heads and ask them to vote for Kejriwal.”

The event was arranged to engage with women following the announcement in the city government’s 2024-25 budget of the scheme to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women aged 18 and above.

In this program, Arvind Kejriwal also said, “So far, fraud was going on in the name of women empowerment. All the parties say that they will empower women and in the name of empowerment, they appoint one woman of their party on some post and say that women have been empowered. When all women have money in their pockets, only then women empowerment will take place.”

Detailing his freebies scheme, Arvind Kejriwal added, “I will put a thousand rupees in every woman’s purse every month. Women empowerment does not happen with empty pockets. There will be empowerment only if there is money in the pocket. If you go to the market and there is no money in your pocket, then what kind of empowerment is it? Real women empowerment will happen when every woman gets Rs 1,000 per month. Ever since our government announced this scheme, discussions have been held everywhere, and people are speculating that now all seven seats are for Kejriwal.”