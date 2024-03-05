Days after an Islamist by the name of Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi was detained for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the corridors of Karnataka Vidhan Soudha, it has now emerged that he has strong connections with the ruling Congress party.

On Tuesday (5th March), the popular OSINT handle ‘The Hawk Eye’ posted several images of Nashipudi sharing the dias with top Congress leaders in the State.

In a tweet, it informed, “Karnataka Vishan Souda pro-pak accused Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi is not just a trader or random congress supporter. Neither is he a random guy in the crowd “planted” by the BJP. Nashipudi shares close dias with Karnataka Congress’ top leadership.”

EXCLUSIVE🚨

Nashipudi shares close dias with Karnataka Congress' top leadership.



Nashipudi shares close dias with Karnataka Congress' top leadership.



1/ pic.twitter.com/mLxKIWNONc — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 5, 2024

In pictures shared by ‘The Hawk Eye,’ Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi could be seen standing in close proximity to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, President of Karnataka Congress Saleem Ahmed, PwD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

The supposed ‘trader’, accused of pro-Pakistan sloganeering in the Vidhan Soudha, was also spotted alongside Congress MLA Shivannavar, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain.

Here you can find Nashipudi with local MLA Shivannavar, Dinesh Gundurao health minister, and of course Naseer Hussain MP Rajya Sabha.



He can be seen welcoming, campaigning, and attending Congress events and definitely share a good rapport with Kar Congree's leadership.



6/ pic.twitter.com/WbyLQYVaSf — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 5, 2024

According to ‘The Hawk Eye’, Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi was seen attending and campaigning for the Congress and sharing the stage with heavyweight leaders from the grand-old party. As such, the Islamist is no ordinary trader or random Congress support.

Md Shafi Nashupudi's comfortability with top ministers and appearances at big events like politicians tell a different story than being just a local trader or random supporter.



7/ pic.twitter.com/MgG8DzijCq — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) March 5, 2024

It has now come to light that the accused has plans to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Karnataka.

The Background of the Controversy

Following the victory of Syed Naseer Hussain as Congress MP for Rajya Sabha, Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi and two others namely Iltaz and Munawar raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridor of the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.

On 29th February, Nashipudi was detained while the other two were arrested on Monday (4th March).

On 29th February, Nashipudi was detained while the other two were arrested on Monday (4th March).

The arrests were carried out based on foresic lab report, confirming that the slogan was indeed ‘Pakistan indabad’ and not ‘Naseer Sahab Zindabad’, as claimed by the likes of Mohammed Zubair.