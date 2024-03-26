On Monday (25th March), a group of Islamists descended on the Instagram profile of Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan and abused her for participating in the Hindu festival of Holi.

Khan had posted a reel on her Instagram account wherein she was seen playing with water and colours with her husband Kunal Khemu and child Inaaya Naumi Khemu. Several other family members of the actress were also seen participating in the Hindu festival.

“Colour me happy because…holi hai!!!” Soha Ali Khan wrote. At the time of writing, her Instagram reel had over 3.8 lakh likes.

One set of Islamists abused the Bollywood actress for playing Holi during the month of Ramazan. Others humiliated her for marrying a non-Muslim and going against the tenets of Islam.

“You must not have fasted today…Great,” mocked one Mohammed Umar. One Riya went on an unhinged rant, “Your late father destroyed the family line by marrying a nonbeliever and the result is you and your siblings so far from Islam ! He must be answering in his grave about his actions.”

The radical Islamist further claimed, “You have still chance to repent your actions otherwise you will also like him regret your actions. Turn towards Allah SWT. Understand your religion.”

Screengrab of the comments

The account also wrote, “Have some shame…You are the daughter of a Muslim.”

One Islamist named Hyder claimed that Soha Ali Khan and her child had turned polytheist (mushrik). He further added that the actress will have to answer Allah and her grandfather on Doom’s Day (Qayamat). “Shameless,” wrote one Samar Nausheen.

Screengrab of the comments

One ‘Nida’ wondered how a Muslim could marry a Hindu in India in the 21st century. Another Islamist inquired how could Soha Ali Khan play Holi during Ramzan and inquired whether or not she is Muslim.

“Even though they are Muslim, we can say they are haram ki aulad,” wrote one user ‘@alquama_ujhari’

Screengrab of the comments

One group of Islamists reprimanded the Bollywood actress and Muslims of India for celebrating Holi during Ramzan.

Screengrab of the comments

“The family members of Saif Ali Khan are Hindu (for virtue of playing Holi). Why do they keep Muslim names?” remarked another Islamist.

Screengrab of the comments

This is not the first time that a Muslim actor or actress has been abused by their radical co-religionists for participating in a Hindu festival. OpIndia had earlier reported how Shah Rukh Khan was humiliated for visiting Shirdi Sai temple and celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi.