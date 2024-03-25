Monday, March 25, 2024
Video of new JNUSU President seeking release of anti-Hindu riot accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid goes viral

During his election speech, Dhananjay was heard saying, "I am here to demand the release of Sharjeel Imam, and Umar Khalid from this stage."

OpIndia Staff
Dhananjay (left), Sharjeel Imam (centre) and Umar Khalid (right), images via X, The Telegraph and Facebook
3

Hours after All India Students’ Association (AISA) member Dhananjay won the Presidential elections of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday (24th March), a video of him seeking the release of Delhi riot accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid went viral on social media.

The original video was shared by the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In the video, Dhananjay was heard saying, “Our companions have been put in jail. I am here to demand their release.”

During the election speech, the AISA leader also said, “I am here to demand the release of Sharjeel Imam, and Umar Khalid from this stage.”

As per reports, Dhananjay won the elections by defeating ABVP’s Umesh Chandra Ajmeera by 922 votes.

For those unaware about Sharjeel Imam, he addressed a gathering at Aligarh and urged Muslims to cut off the Siliguri Corridor aka India’s chicken’s neck, which connects the seven northeastern states to the rest of India. He also advocated for the secession of Assam from the Union of India.

He had also earlier made provocative speeches where he had asked Muslims to come out and block roads in India and bring it to a standstill to get international media attention. Imam is a columnist at The Wire.

He has been charged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for being the masterminds of the February 2020 anti-Hindu riots in North-East Delhi, which killed 53 people and injured over 700 during anti-CAA protests.

Imam was also accused of making provocative speeches outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019 that led to violence outside the campus. 

He is a former student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, and was one of the key members of the group that organised Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA. 

On 14th September 2020, Umar Khalid, former JNU student and son of an ex-SIMI member was arrested for his role in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots that broke out on the 24th of February. He, along with others, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and relative provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for being the masterminds of the riots.

