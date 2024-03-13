Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra cabinet approves renaming of Ahmednagar district as 'Ahilya Nagar'
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra cabinet approves renaming of Ahmednagar district as ‘Ahilya Nagar’

The current Kashi Vihswanath Temple in Varanasi was constructed with Ahilyabai's grants. During her lifetime, the queen had hundreds of temples and dharmashalas constructed.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmed Nagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar
CM Shinde (L), Queen Ahilyabai Holkar
7

The Maharashtra cabinet under CM Eknath Shinde has approved the renaming of Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar. There has been a long pending demand to name the district as Ahilya Nagar’ after the Maratha queen from the 18th century.

In addition, the cabinet has also approved the renaming of 8 British-era railway stations in Mumbai area. Also, a proposal to construct a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar) has been passed.

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar (1725-1795) was a Maratha queen of the Holkar dynasty who ruled over the kingdom of Malwa after the demise of her husband and father-in-law. Her capital city Maheshwar was located near Indore. She was born in the village of Chondi in Jamkhed, in the district that will now be known as Ahilya Nagar. Ahilya Bai Holkar led armies to battle and made a significant contribution in constructing Hindu temples that were destroyed by Islamic invaders.

The current Kashi Vihswanath Temple in Varanasi was constructed with Ahilyabai’s grants. During her lifetime, the queen had hundreds of temples and dharmashalas constructed.

The cabinet has also approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir for the construction of a Maharashtra Bhavan there.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsahilya bai holkar, ahilyabai temple, maheshwar indore
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao dislikes developed railway stations with tiles and ‘modern’ look, says it was hard to find ideal stations for her...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Where’s the evidence?’: NZ Deputy PM raises questions over Canada’s allegations against India in Nijjar killing, Khalistani Terrorist Pannun threatens him

OpIndia Staff -

Popular X user asks Elon Musk why no ‘community notes’ for Indians, gets stamped with wrong ‘community note’ to his post. Read how Indians...

Anurag -

Gujarat: PM Modi donates his govt allocated plot in Gandhinagar for construction of Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music

OpIndia Staff -

Action against encroachments continues in Gujarat, after Dwarka and Somnath, three illegal Dargahs bulldozed in Kutch: Details

OpIndia Staff -

SC Collegium overrules objection by Central Govt to appoint CPI(M) sympathiser advocate as Kerala HC judge, says ‘political background not sufficient reason’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri for making derogatory remarks on social media against Shri Ram and PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

‘France is already Allah’s’, ‘Submit to Allah’, ‘Happy Ramadan, non-Muslims’: 58 graves, war memorial, and church vandalised with Islamic graffiti

OpIndia Staff -

Ramzan Special: ‘Hold your breath while defecating otherwise your anus will suck water and roza will break’, Hyderabad mufti’s old video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad Liberation Day, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Why India needs to scrape away the whitewashing and look at the dark realities of its past

Sanghamitra -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com