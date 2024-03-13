The Maharashtra cabinet under CM Eknath Shinde has approved the renaming of Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar. There has been a long pending demand to name the district as Ahilya Nagar’ after the Maratha queen from the 18th century.

In addition, the cabinet has also approved the renaming of 8 British-era railway stations in Mumbai area. Also, a proposal to construct a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar) has been passed.

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar (1725-1795) was a Maratha queen of the Holkar dynasty who ruled over the kingdom of Malwa after the demise of her husband and father-in-law. Her capital city Maheshwar was located near Indore. She was born in the village of Chondi in Jamkhed, in the district that will now be known as Ahilya Nagar. Ahilya Bai Holkar led armies to battle and made a significant contribution in constructing Hindu temples that were destroyed by Islamic invaders.

The current Kashi Vihswanath Temple in Varanasi was constructed with Ahilyabai’s grants. During her lifetime, the queen had hundreds of temples and dharmashalas constructed.

The cabinet has also approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir for the construction of a Maharashtra Bhavan there.