On Sunday (3rd March), Lalu Prasad Yadav stirred the hornet’s nest by making vicious personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a rally in Patna, the RJD supremo claimed, “Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why you don’t have children. What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have his own family?”

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam case and is now out on bail, further claimed that PM Modi is not a Hindu.

It's utterly disgraceful that leaders of the INDI Alliance have stooped so low as to launch personal attacks against PM Shri @narendramodi ji.



Despite PM #Modi ji's effective governance, the opposition has resorted to baseless personal attacks, revealing their lack of… pic.twitter.com/raD1CAYBWd — Satya Kumar Y (సత్యకుమార్ యాదవ్) (@satyakumar_y) March 3, 2024

He was heard saying, “(Modi) keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard after the death of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died.”

While Lalu Prasad Yadav assumed that he would garner support for RJD by targeting PM Narendra Modi’s personal life, the political strategy has now backfired on the I.N.D.I. Alliance partner.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the convicted politician has given a fresh campaign idea to the ruling BJP government at the Centre.

140 करोड़ देशवासी ही मेरा परिवार है।



आज देश की करोड़ों बेटियां-माताएं-बहनें यही मोदी का परिवार है।



देश का हर गरीब मेरा परिवार है।



जिसका कोई नहीं है, वो भी मोदी के हैं और मोदी उनका है।



मेरा भारत-मेरा परिवार, इन्हीं भावनाओं का विस्तार लेकर मैं सपनों को संकल्प के साथ सिद्ध करने… pic.twitter.com/Gkc5im71TL — BJP (@BJP4India) March 4, 2024

On Monday (4th March), PM Modi responded to the personal attacks against him and stated that 140 crore Indians are his family. “Jiska koi nahi uska Modi hai (The person who has no one has Modi on his side),” he stated.

“140 crore countrymen are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family,” he emphasised.

PM Modi further added, “Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. My India-My family, with the expansion of these feelings, I am living for you, fighting for you and will continue to fight for you, to fulfill my dreams with determination.”

2019 – Main Bhi Chowkidar



2024 – Modi Ka Parivar



We know what happened in 2019 and we know what will happen in 2024 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2tHHRMs1TV — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) March 4, 2024

Soon after, BJP supporters and Cabinet Ministers alike began suffixing their names on X(formerly Twitter) with ‘Modi ka Parivar.’ Top BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur wasted no time in throwing their weight behind the Prime Minister.

And thus came into existence the second version of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, which proved to be a game-changer during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his countrymen as ‘parivarjano (family members)’ during his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

The Opposition seems to have inadvertently played into the hands of the BJP and helped strengthen the party’s narrative ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign of BJP

In the run-up to the 2019 elections, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi repeatedly lied about the Rafale deal at all his rallies and mocked PM Modi by saying ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai‘.

Soon after, BJP supporters online began prefixing their names with ‘Chowkidar’. The campaign was started by Surat-based businessman ‘Mr Sinha.’ When it became trending on social media, the BJP leaders also began following suit.

First came a personal appeal from the Prime Minister himself to back the #MainBhiChowkidar tagline on twitter which he followed up by changing his name to “Chowkidar Narendra Modi” on his Twitter profile. It followed a digital stampede.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.



But, I am not alone.



Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.



Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.



Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

Prime Minister Modi tweeted a video to remind everyone that their ‘Chowkidar’ (watchman) was standing firm and serving the nation. As millions turned ‘chowkidar’ overnight, Congress’ jobe of ‘chowkidar chor hai’ failed to capitalise.

It must be mentioned that Prime Minister Modi seems to have a knack for converting condescending, elitist remarks on his humble beginnings thrown at him as ‘insults’ by Congress leaders into a matter of pride.

During the run-up to the 2014 elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had taken a dig at Prime Minister Modi’s humble beginning as a tea-seller and said that Modi can distribute tea but can never be the Prime Minister.

Modi had then converted that remark as a badge of honour and held ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, discussion forums over tea across the nation as a way to connect directly to voters.