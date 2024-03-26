Making reels on moving scooter while applying Gulaal proves expensive, Noida Police files FIR after imposing Rs 33,000 traffic fine

On the 25th of March, a video in which a man can be seen riding a two-wheeler with two girls on a moving scooter applying Holi colours on each other while doing obscene gestures in Noida went viral online. The police have now registered a case against the accused trio. The police are conducting searches to arrest them. This footage is said to be from Sector 78 of the Sector 113 Police Station precinct.

Moreover, Noida Police has informed that a hefty of Rs 33,000 was imposed on the three people seen in the viral video. “Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹33000/-) as per rules,” the Noida Police said.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 33000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/8iOBgEESgW — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) March 25, 2024

In the viral video, a man is seen riding a scooter without a helmet. Two girls sat behind him, facing each other and not wearing helmets either. The two were seen applying colours to each other and doing obscene gestures on the moving vehicle with the song “Ang lage de” playing in the background. The video quickly went viral on social media, and the blatant violation of road safety rules aroused outrage, with many users demanding action against the culprits.

Speaking about the matter, DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra said that taking cognisance of the viral video, Noida Traffic Police had issued a challan. It has been determined that the conduct of the persons seen in the viral video is punishable under the IPC. Thus, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

Another video shows one of the two girls standing on the two-wheeler, which is being ridden by a different man. She applies colour to his face and stands up on the seat with both hands stretched out. However, shortly thereafter, she falls off the two-wheeler and is seen sitting on the ground, while the person taking the video runs towards her.

Notably, another video of the two girls recently sparked outrage online wherein the duo were seen performing an obscene dance on the “Ang laga de” song in Delhi Metro. The video, however, was deemed deep fake by Delhi Metro authorities.