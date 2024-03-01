Friday, March 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsReports indicate forensic analysis confirms Pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka assembly, footage not manipulated, Congress...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Reports indicate forensic analysis confirms Pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka assembly, footage not manipulated, Congress and AltNews’ Zubair had denied claims: Details

While the forensic report has not been released officially, an India Report says that the report confirms pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka assembly

OpIndia Staff
5

Hours after the Congress candidate from Karnataka, Syed Naseer Hussain, won the Rajya Sabha election on 28 February, a video of a mob of party supporters allegedly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ went viral on social media. Now, forensic experts have also confirmed the same, according to a report in India Today. According to an investigation of the footage, pro-Pakistan slogans were indeed chanted in the Karnataka Assembly during celebrations of the Congress candidate’s victory in the Rajya Sabha.

Pro-Pakistan slogans were found to be present in both the audio as well as the video and the report which was turned in to the state government also claimed that the footage had not been distorted. The Karnataka police on 29th February had already apprehended Mohmad Shafi Naashipudi in connection with the case. Superintendent of Police for Haveri, Anshukumar stated, “The detained suspect was identified as Mohmad Shafiq Naashipudi.”

An individual was questioned by the Bengaluru police over the crime in the meantime. The interrogation ended with his release. The senior police official informed, “On February 27, a case was registered in the Vidhana Soudha police station related to the pro-Pakistan slogans raised in the Karnataka Assembly. In this case, a suspect, Mohmad Shafiq Naashipudi, has been detained by the Bengaluru police.”

The police had taken voice recordings of several people for forensic analysis. However, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the forensic report was yet to come. He said, “as soon as the report comes, we will take strict action. Action has already been taken on seven people.”

On 28th February, a huge uproar broke out when the person, now identified as a shopkeeper from Byadagi raised pro-Pakistani slogans while cheering Congress politician Syed Naseer Hussain’s success in the Rajya Sabha election at the Vidhana Soudha. On 29th February, the forensic report was considered by the state cabinet. During the discussion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced his disapproval of the Vidhana Soudha security Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and questioned why so many persons were permitted entry into the building.

Regarding the matter, the Congress government came under fire from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Leading the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march on 29th February, the BJP MLAs demanded the removal of the Congress government for the state’s deplorable peace and order condition. R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, headed the group. Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah has called for a probe into the incident and threatened to take harsh measures if it turned out that the phrase “Pakistan Zindabad” had been uttered.

Notably, after the state unit of BJP flagged the issue, dubious ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair claimed otherwise and was supported by several Congress leaders including the son of President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Minister of Information and Technology Priyank Kharge as well as party’s Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala among others. However, the local police acknowledged the allegations and started an inquiry which proved the authenticity of the controversial clip.

Congress on 26th February won three Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure one seat after one of its MLAs cross-voted in favour of the ruling party in the state.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bengaluru: 4 injured in explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, investigation underway

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi blabbers about networks, Iraq when asked about AI: Here is what Annamalai said on the tech, its effects & future

Shraddha Pandey -

Pinky hai paise walo ki: Rihanna charged Rs 74 crores to dance at Ambani’s wedding, after supporting Khalistani propaganda against Ambani, Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Congress shares clipped video of Nitin Gadkari to claim Indian villages are in trouble under Modi government: Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -

Islamic convert boasted about murdering Catholic, carried Quran, yelled ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’: Here’s what London court ruled in Irish man’s murder case

OpIndia Staff -

Building a temple is another way to grab govt land: Gujarat High Court rejects petition against demolition of a temple for building road

OpIndia Staff -

Scientist dismissed from top virology lab in Canada worked for China, Trudeau govt accused of covering up after intelligence report surfaces

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Overseas Congress shares pictures from 2022 to falsely claim that Rahul Gandhi was recently invited by Cambridge University, later deletes tweet

Dibakar Dutta -

Sonia Lakra used to blackmail for conversion: Shocking revelation in suicide letter of deceased Chhattisgarh BJP leader, accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Satellite images show massive land grabbing in Sandeshkhali area, locals say Sheikh Shahjahan’s men converted farmland into fishponds

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
40,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com