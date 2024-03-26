Tuesday, March 26, 2024
‘UPA didn’t utilise a single rupee from NIRBHAYA fund’: Smriti Irani hits back at Jairam Ramesh for his rant on WCD Ministry

Irani pointed out that in the past decade, women have become confident that justice will be served, leading to an increase in reporting of crimes against women. It was in response to the allegations that the crime against women increased in the past decade.

OpIndia Staff
On 25th March, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, launched a vigorous defence of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the center in response to allegations leveled by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Irani listed the central government’s achievements in women empowerment since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014.

In a long social media post, Ramesh criticised the Ministry, claiming the government failed to provide justice to the country’s women. He accused the government of incompetence and apathy and promoting an anti-women mindset over the past decade.

Union Minister Irani systematically addressed Ramesh’s allegations and argued that the central government under PM Modi’s leadership has significantly enhanced women’s safety and welfare. She countered the Congress leader’s narrative of negligence with data and examples of the initiatives undertaken by her Ministry. Irani pointed out that in the past decade, women have become confident that justice will be served, leading to an increase in reporting of crimes against women. It was in response to the allegations that the crime against women increased in the past decade.

She further highlighted the Modi government’s efforts, including successfully utilising the NIRBHAYA Fund. She stated that the said fund has supported 40 nationwide projects since 2014. Furthermore, she said that the government has allocated Rs 7,212.85 crore as of the fiscal year 2023-24. Out of these funds, 75% have been efficiently employed in various initiatives run by the central and state governments. Irani pointed out that though the NIRBHAYA Fund was set up under the UPA government, “not a single rupee was deployed from this fund until the watershed year of 2014”.

Furthermore, she informed about introducing the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with the 112-ERSS number, which is operational across all states and Union Territories. She said the ERSS number has managed over 30-34 crore calls since its launch. Additionally, the Women Helpline, operational since 2015 under the NIRBHAYA Fund, has aided over 71.31 lakh women. The Helpline number has handled over 1.39 crore calls, which shows that the government of India, under PM Modi, is committed to providing immediate and accessible assistance to distressed women.

Addressing the issue of women empowerment via employment, she spotlighted the increase in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate, which rose by 4.2% to 37% in 2023 as per the 2022-23 PLFS Report. She underlined the government’s financial support to women via the MUDRA loan scheme, where 69% of the recipients are women. She also highlighted that the Stand-Up India initiative has seen 8% of its beneficiaries as women showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit.

Countering the allegation of neglect and low pay of Anganwadi workers, Irani detailed the enhancement of their honorarium and the provision of additional benefits, including insurance schemes, COVID insurance coverage and more.

Jairam Ramesh’s targeted Modi government over women empowerment

In a long post, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched an attack on the Ministry of Women and Child Development under Union Minister Smriti Irani. He claimed that the Ministry failed in women empowerment under PM Modi’s leadership.

In his post, he accused the government of a rise in crime against women, inability to fund the initiatives for women, inability to use the NIRBHAYA Fund, neglect of Anganwadi workers and more.

Jairam Ramesh’s post targetting Central Government came in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polling for the General Elections is scheduled to take place in seven phases starting from 16th April 2024. The results will be announced on 4th June 2024.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
