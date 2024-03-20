The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday (March 20) chose to highlight the torching of murderer Sajid’s shop in their bid to attack the BJP instead of issuing an unqualified condemnation of the murder of two Hindu children in the Badaun district.

The official X account of Samajwadi Party Media Cell posted a video of an incident when angry crowds in Badaun district set ablaze the salon owned by Sajid after he hacked two Hindu children from the village to death.

“BJP wants to win elections by creating riots and communal tension in UP and that is why it is itself carrying out such incidents and creating communal tension in the districts, the result of which is today’s incident in Badaun,” the SP Media Cell tweeted, alluding that the murder and the subsequent uproar over it was engineered by the BJP.

“When BJP has lost on the real issues of the people, then religious dispute, religious fight is the last weapon left for BJP. At the behest of the BJP, many goons and miscreants are roaming freely and are committing such incidents due to which fights are increasing in society,” the post which was uploaded by SP Media cell in Hindi said.

Besides, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also blamed the BJP when asked about the murder of two Hindu children in Badaun.

“BJP always makes violence happen at the time of elections,” Mr Yadav, with a grin writ large on his face, said.

#WATCH | On Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) Double Murder Case, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "BJP always makes violence happen at the time of elections." pic.twitter.com/qg76MuuVSQ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Nevertheless, the Samajwadi Party choosing to blame the BJP over the incident and not the perpetrator and the depraved mentality that drove him to hack innocent children to death demonstrates how the party continues to indulge in minority appeasement, treading carefully ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and refraining from condemning the murders committed by Sajid.

Badaun double murder: Sajid was killed in an encounter after murdering two Hindu children, angry crowds torch his shop

Tensions flared up late at night on Tuesday, 19th March, after Sajid slit the throats of two Hindu boys identified as Ayush, 14 and Honey, and injured a third child named Piyush. Sajid was killed in counter-fire by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

As per reports, as soon as locals heard the screams of the mother, they dragged her outside the house and shut the door. However, Sajid managed to escape. He was chased by the police and killed in an encounter.

Enraged, locals assembled in the area and vandalised Sajid’s salon shop and set it on fire. Some more shops near the salon were set ablaze by the angry crowd. As per reports, the angry crowd were nearing the place of worship of a particular community, implying a mosque, in the area when the police stopped them.

Videos doing the rounds on social media show angry residents confronting the police authorities at the spot and raising slogans against the administration. They can be heard narrating to the police the brutality of the crime.