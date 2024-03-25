On Saturday (23rd March) night, a group of BJP workers were thrashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons at Baikuntha More in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to DD Bangla News, the incident occurred when the BJP workers were putting up flags in Sonarpur as part of the election campaign for their party candidate.

At that time, TMC goons attacked the BJP workers. In visuals shared by the news channel, it could be seen that a BJP karyakarta sustained injuries on his neck while the shirt of another karyakarta was torn.

On receiving information about the matter, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Later, the BJP workers staged a demonstration against the attacks carried out by miscreants associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

“I was putting up flags at Baikuntha More near Ward no. 14 and then some people from the TMC charged at us. They threatened to remove the flags. When we protested against it, they pushed, shoved and assaulted us. I sustained an injury on my neck,” a BJP worker informed.

“There were 4-5 of us and all of us were beaten. And they removed the flags,” he added. A local BJP leader stated, “They are trying to create an atmosphere of violence even before the start of the elections.”

“This culture of violence was not there in Sonarpur before but they (TMC goons) are now hellbent on creating that culture here,” he concluded.

On Sunday (24th March), one set of TMC goons forcibly stopped BJP MP (Ranaghat constituency) Jagannath Sarkar from attending a Harinam Sankirtan in Chakdaha area in Nadia district of West Bengal

As per reports, his convoy was also attacked by the same miscreants. Sarkar was later rescued by his party workers and security personnel. According to the BJP MP, the TMC workers also robbed the mobile phones and gold chains belonging to a BJP karyakartas.

“They want to create an atmosphere of unrest before the elections,” he said.

Is it a crime to perform Hindu rituals in Bengal?



TMC's Jahangir Vahini attacked devotees, BJP workers, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar and MLA Bankim Ghosh during a Harinam Sankirtan at Chaduria Malapara More in Chakdah Assembly.



TMC hates the Matua community, more so after CAA… pic.twitter.com/c3fUl3QcbI — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) March 24, 2024

In a tweet, BJP national spokesperson AMit Malvia said, “Is it a crime to perform Hindu rituals in Bengal? TMC’s Jahangir Vahini attacked devotees, BJP workers, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar and MLA Bankim Ghosh during a Harinam Sankirtan at Chaduria Malapara More in Chakdah Assembly. TMC hates the Matua community, more so after CAA…”

Violence against BJP in Bengal

On Sunday (24th March), a mob of Trinamool Congress goons attacked several BJP workers in Mather Dighi village in Canning subdivision in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per reports, four BJP workers were injured during the attack. Amid the violent clash, three TMC workers were also hurt. All those injured in the attack and counter-attack are now undergoing treatment at the Canning Sub Divisional Hospital.

It has come to light that the TMC goons thrashed the Mandal President of Canning Purba Mandal No 3, and several other karyakartas. According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the condition of BJP workers Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das remains critical.

Bloodshed Returns in Bengal Politics before Lok Sabha Elections.@BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of the Canning Purba Assembly have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh; close aide of Canning Purba MLA; Saokat Molla; whose reputation is akin to Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/IPKZmNGAQ7 — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 24, 2024

Suvendu Adhikari has accused one Hossain Sheikh, who is said to be a close aide of TMC MLA Saokat Molla, of engineering the attack. He has requested the EC to act against Sheikh immediately.

The dead body of a BJP worker, with his hands tied, was discovered in a paddy field near his residence on Saturday (23rd March) morning. The incident took place in Pingla village in Kharagpur subdivision in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. The deceased was identified as Shantanu Ghorai.

His father has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party of orchestrating the murder. While speaking about the matter to ABP Ananda, Shantanu’s father Chittaranjan remarked, “They were angry at him. He used to speak the truth openly. He had to give his life for being involved with the BJP.

Since the election has been announced, Shri Shantanu Ghorai, the organizer of booth number 82 in Pingla Vidhan Sabha constituency, was found dead yesterday night, allegedly murdered and dumped in a paddy field." Shame On TMC #NoVoteToTMC #NoVoteToMamata pic.twitter.com/17SwXmviQL — 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 भारतीय 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NarendraVictory) March 24, 2024

He added that the TMC had previously intimidated Shantanu for speaking against TMC and supporting the BJP. The victim’s father continued, “They used to threaten the boy if they ran into him in the market or neighbourhood. They used to warn him about breaking his bones and killing him alive.”

“Shantanu used to put up flags of BJP before elections,” he added. On being asked whether the victim had been deliberately attacked before elections, Chittaranjan said ‘yes.’

OpIndia has recently reported about 5 incidents of attacks on BJP workers, mostly by goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.