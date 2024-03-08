In Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, an alleged case of love jihad has been reported wherein a Hindu girl was lured to Lucknow by accused Sabir and converted to Islam.

Sabir took the girl to a maulvi, who converted her to Islam and the accused then performed nikah with the girl. A video of the incident is viral on social media.

The 20-year-old girl said that she was assaulted by her in-laws’ in Chhapia. After fleeing, the victim went to the office of Gonda Superintendent of Police and requested action against Sabir and his family.

A case was filed with the Chhapia police under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway. Additional Superintendent of Police Radheshyam Rai said that directions have been issued to take action.

Around two years ago, 21-year-old Sabir trapped a 20-year-old Hindu girl from a village near Chhapia police station. The accused is a resident of Narayanpur in the Chhapia police station area. After luring her into his love trap, Sabir persuaded her to flee and brought her to Lucknow.

The victim said that she was locked in a room for several days and beaten. During this time, the girl was put under pressure to convert to Islam. She further alleged that she was forced to perform nikah (Muslim wedding) to Sabir. A video showing the Hindu girl being converted and accepting the nikah has surfaced online.

Moreover, the girl said that even after the nikah, the physical assault and harassment continued. Not only Sabir but his father Abdul and mother Sirajul Nisha also beat her. As per reports, Sabir’s mother and a village head had told the victim that a court marriage will be arranged for them but instead they forced her to do nikah.



The victim said that after the nikah Sabir and his parents told her that if she wanted to live in their home, she must convert to Islam and only then may she could stay in their home. “We will not keep you unless you change your religion,” the accused reportedly told the victim.

The girl managed to escape to Lucknow and reach Gonda, where she filed a complaint against her husband Sabir, father-in-law Abdul, and mother-in-law Sirajul Nisha, accusing them of assaulting her, forcing to convert to Islam and making her perform nikah with the accused.