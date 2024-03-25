On Saturday (23rd March), a Hindu girl was brutally gang raped by three individuals identified as Aamir, Faiz and Mohammed Faraz in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar district. The three accused persons have been arrested by the police and booked under several sections of the law.

As per the reports, the 20-year-old was held hostage in a tube well, and when she protested, she was assaulted. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital in a bleeding condition.

This case is of Hanswar police station area of ​​Ambedkarnagar district. Here on Saturday, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police that on March 23, his daughter was going to Hirapur market on a bicycle for coaching. On the way, his daughter met Faiz and Faraz, residents of Mundera village of Hanswar. Both of them forcibly made the victim sit on their bike. After this, Faraz took the victim to his tube well at a deserted place. Aamir also reached there.

It is alleged that Aamir, Faraz, and Faiz gang-raped the victim one by one at the tube well. When the victim protested against this act, she was assaulted. Later, all three accused together beat up the victim. After the gangrape, Faraz and Faiz locked the victim inside a room built next to the tube well along with Aamir. Both of them locked the house from outside and ran away. Meanwhile, the victim’s family got to know about the incident and reached the spot to save the 20-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, the victim was lying inside in a bleeding condition. Aamir was also found naked inside the room. When the family members arrived, the victim tearfully narrated her ordeal. Police have registered a named FIR against Aamir, Faiz, and Faraz. Action has been taken against all of them under sections 376-D, 342, 323, 504, and 506 of IPC.

OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The police arrested all three accused on 24th March 2024 (Sunday) on charges of gang rape of the B.Sc second-year student. The accused were arrested after they tried to escape near Hirapur market at 3:40 in the morning. Counseling and medical examination of the victim has been done. Further legal action is being taken in the incident.