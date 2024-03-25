Monday, March 25, 2024
HomeCrimeUttar Pradesh: Aamir, Faiz, Faraz gang-rape 20-year-old girl, lock her up at a tube...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Aamir, Faiz, Faraz gang-rape 20-year-old girl, lock her up at a tube well, arrested

After the gangrape, Faraz and Faiz locked the victim inside the tube well along with Aamir.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Aamir, Faiz, Faraz gang-rape 20-year-old Hindu
Image- Ambedkar Nagar Police
2

On Saturday (23rd March), a Hindu girl was brutally gang raped by three individuals identified as Aamir, Faiz and Mohammed Faraz in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar district. The three accused persons have been arrested by the police and booked under several sections of the law.

As per the reports, the 20-year-old was held hostage in a tube well, and when she protested, she was assaulted. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital in a bleeding condition.

This case is of Hanswar police station area of ​​Ambedkarnagar district. Here on Saturday, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police that on March 23, his daughter was going to Hirapur market on a bicycle for coaching. On the way, his daughter met Faiz and Faraz, residents of Mundera village of Hanswar. Both of them forcibly made the victim sit on their bike. After this, Faraz took the victim to his tube well at a deserted place. Aamir also reached there.

It is alleged that Aamir, Faraz, and Faiz gang-raped the victim one by one at the tube well. When the victim protested against this act, she was assaulted. Later, all three accused together beat up the victim. After the gangrape, Faraz and Faiz locked the victim inside a room built next to the tube well along with Aamir. Both of them locked the house from outside and ran away. Meanwhile, the victim’s family got to know about the incident and reached the spot to save the 20-year-old girl.

According to the complainant, the victim was lying inside in a bleeding condition. Aamir was also found naked inside the room. When the family members arrived, the victim tearfully narrated her ordeal. Police have registered a named FIR against Aamir, Faiz, and Faraz. Action has been taken against all of them under sections 376-D, 342, 323, 504, and 506 of IPC.

OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The police arrested all three accused on 24th March 2024 (Sunday) on charges of gang rape of the B.Sc second-year student. The accused were arrested after they tried to escape near Hirapur market at 3:40 in the morning. Counseling and medical examination of the victim has been done. Further legal action is being taken in the incident.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘One of my team members responsible’: Supriya Shrinate on backfoot following outrage over sexist post against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -

Stop being ‘stubborn’, seek dialogues with neigbours to overcome financial challenges: Ex-Maldives President Solih advises incumbent Mohamed Muizzu

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Dr TN Sarasu, BJP candidate from Kerala’s Alathur: Professor hounded by SFI, attacked with symbolic ‘grave’ by Leftist goons when she retired after...

OpIndia Staff -

Kangana Ranaut responds to Congress leader-cum-troll Supriya Shrinate over her sexist post asking her what her ‘rate’ is: What she said

OpIndia Staff -

Since OpIndia stonewalled Guardian’s latest hit-job attempt against Kajal Hindustani, here is a tear-jerker they could write supporting their Hinduphobic journalist

Anurag -

‘Kya bhav chal raha hai”, “r*ndi”: Congress trolls attack Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate claims ‘someone who had access to her account’ posted it

OpIndia Staff -

Al Jazeera story claiming Israeli soldiers committed rape inside Al Shifa hospital was fake; Palestinian woman now says she made it up to whip...

OpIndia Staff -

Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t remember where is the phone he used during liquor scam period, 171st such ‘missing’ device in the case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Madras Music Academy President should resign and make way for non-Brahmins’: Ranjani-Gayatri respond to The Hindu’s N Ram for calling them ‘casteist bigots’

OpIndia Staff -

VHP organises Shri Ram Rath Yatra across US, Canada; aims to connect Hindu temples

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com