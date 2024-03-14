Clashes broke out between Hindu-Muslim groups in Ektanagar on Ajwa Road in Vadodara on Wednesday (March 13) night, in which some people were reported injured. An altercation broke out after a Muslim mob reached the Hanumanji temple here to object to the Hanuman Chalisa being played on loudspeakers, after which the Muslim mob also pelted stones. On being informed about the situation, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered and further investigation is being conducted into this matter.

According to the details, Hanuman Chalisa was being played on the loudspeaker at Hanumanji temple in Vadodara’s Ektanagar on Ajwa Road around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a group of Muslims reached the spot to register their protest. A scuffle broke out after an argument between the two communities and stone pelting began. It is also being said that the Muslim crowd had demanded to stop the Hanuman Chalisa, while the police say that there was a ruckus over the issue of turning down the volume.

According to Divya Bhaskar’s report, two teenagers, Harish Sarnia and Deepak Sarnia, were initially present at the Vadodara temple. Raheel Sheikh and other members of the Muslim community arrived and began to argue and fight. Stones were also hurled at the Hindu persons. According to the report, the Muslim mob vandalized the temple and also damaged the speakers.

Deepak, Haresh, and Raheel were hurt during the conflict and were subsequently taken to the hospital. On the other hand, after being notified, the Vadodara police arrived and quickly took control of the situation. Later that night, the police investigated the area.

FIR filed, 3 accused arrested

An FIR has been filed at Vadodara’s Bapod police station against five Muslims, two Hindus, and a group of approximately 25 men from both religions. The complaint has taken on the function of law enforcement. The accused are Raheel Sheikh, Asif Sheikh, Sejan Ansari, Hussain, Latif, Deepak, and Harish Sarania.

Manoj Ninama, Vadodara Joint Police Commissioner, stated that “Ektanagar is a Hindu-Muslim populated area. There was a disagreement about playing the mic, which escalated into a brawl. Action is being taken in this regard at the Bapod Police Station. The three injured people are receiving care; they are not critically injured and their condition is improving. Two of the injured are Hindus, and one is Muslim. There is peace in the area presently.”

He added, “The investigation is currently underway based on video footage, witnesses, and other evidence available at various places. Strict action will be taken at the end of the preliminary phase investigation and there will be no compromise in action against anti-social elements affecting the general public life.”

According to the latest reports, three accused have been arrested in this matter, while the search for the rest is currently underway.