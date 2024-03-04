On Sunday, 3rd March, Jharkhand-based biker woman Kanchan Ugursandi called out journalist-turned-YouTuber Barkha Dutt on social media platform X after the latter messaged her for an interview on Dumka gang rape. In a post, Kanchan wrote, “Sorry Barkha Dutt, you dialled the wrong number.”

She also shared the screenshot of the reply she had sent to a message from Dutt. Former NDTV journalist Barkha Dutt had reached out to the biker on social media asking for an interview on the gang rape of a Brazilian-Spanish woman in Jharkhand on Friday night (1st March).

Dutt wrote to the biker, “Hi kanchan was wondering if I could interview you on this terrible rape incident or if the victim/ survivor would like to speak.”

To this, Kanchan responded, “Sorry Barkha, being a woman solo rider It’s my personal aggression that you are watching through my social media posts. I know better why you want my interview regarding Dumka rape case? Sorry dear I’m not interested in providing any content for your media house/platform which will destroy the reputation of my great nation BHARAT. Please check my bio it has clearly written in bold letters “NATION FIRST”.”

Notably, Kanchan Ugursandi has been running a campaign on X calling for justice to the gang-rape victim and has called out the Jharkhand government and the police for letting such an incident happen under its watch.

Dumka gang rape

On Friday night, 1st March, a Brazilian woman was gang raped in Kurmahat of Hansdiha police station area in district Dumka of Jharkhand. Three people were detained and sent to custody after being presented in court.

As per reports, two tourists from Spain, a woman and her Spanish partner, who were on a bike-ride to India, too a halt and were staying in a makeshift tent. At around 10 PM, approximately 7 to 8 local men arrived at the location and thrashed the couple before sexually assaulting the woman. The couple sustained injuries and was taken by the police to Saraiyahat Community Health Center for treatment.

Barkha Dutt’s history of irresponsible journalism

In the book titled “Kargil: Turning the Tide”, author Lt Gen Mohinder Puri provided an account of Barkha Dutt’s irresponsible journalism. In his book, Puri narrated an incident when the Army was alarmed after Barkha was seen live telecasting a military operation that was supposed to be carried out in complete secrecy.

It is worth noting that the book does not prove that Barkha’s reporting caused casualties on the Indian side, however, her reporting was a “concern” for the Army, so much so that a senior army officer had to be called up and asked to take the matter seriously. The book sheds light on how Dutt’s reporting had threatened and potentially exposed the force’s operations.

Similarly, almost a decade after the Kargil war, Barkha Dutt once again came into crosshairs for her irresponsible journalism during the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. On 26th November 2008, ten terrorists from Pakistan wreaked havoc in Mumbai. They held the country to ransom for almost three days and were holed up inside the five-star Taj Hotel, holding hostages, many of them foreign nationals, as the ghastly scenes were telecast live.

In a 2012 interview with leftist media outlet Newslaundry, Barkha Dutt admitted television channels’ role in endangering the lives of civilians as well as security personnel by not restraining themselves during the telecast.