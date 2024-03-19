Food delivery aggregator Zomato has often faced criticism from ‘pure veg’ users who have sometimes found non-veg items on their food order. On March 19, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that Zomato has brought a new service ‘Pure Veg Mode’ to serve its pure veg customers.

“India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled. To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a Pure Veg Mode along with a Pure Veg Fleet on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference”, Deepinder Goyal announced today.

To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference. pic.twitter.com/xzV9y9IQbU — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024

Goyal further explained that Pure Veg Mode will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food, and will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-veg food item.

“Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet”, he added.

Goyal added that anyone who prefers pure veg food can avail the service and this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference.

Goyal further added that Zomato is planning more specialised fleets for special customer needs. “For example, there’s a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery”, he explained.

In India, some pure vegetarian people do not like their vegetarian food mixed up with non-vegetarian food, or served along with non-vegetarian orders. Some families even skip restaurants because of religious concerns around ‘pure veg’.

In the past, Zomato has often faced criticism for sending food orders that mistakenly mix up non-veg items. This is a concern with restaurants that serve both veg and non-veg food. Sometimes, vegetarian customers have even complained of finding bones and meat pieces in their food orders, bringing much condemnation for the delivery service and its standards.