The United States is on high alert and actively readying itself for a potentially “significant” attack from Iran, which could occur as early as within the next week. This threat from Iran could target either Israeli or American assets in the region. The heightened preparation follows the Israeli strike in Damascus on Monday (1st April), which resulted in the death of senior Iranian commanders. Iran-supported terrorist organisation Hezbollah has also asked Israel to be ready for the war.

A senior administration official in the US said that an attack by Iran is “inevitable”. According to reports, the USA and Israel are vigorously striving to prepare themselves in anticipation of the forthcoming events, as they foresee that Iran’s potential attack could manifest in various forms. They acknowledge that both US and Israeli assets, as well as personnel, are vulnerable to being targeted. The US official said, “As of Friday, the two governments did not know when or how Iran planned to strike back.”

Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on X, “In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu’s trap for the US: Stay away so you won’t get hurt. In response, the US asked Iran not to target American facilities.”

A direct attack by Iran on Israel is one of the worst-case possibilities that the Biden administration is preparing for since it would ensure a quick escalation of an already volatile situation in the Middle East. Such an attack may escalate the Israel-Hamas confrontation into a larger regional conflict. The Islamic Republic has stated that it is going to give a “slap” to Israel, its old adversary. However, it is unknown when this could occur or whether Iran will attempt to strike Israel directly or through Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Monday strike targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing at least seven Iranians. While Israel has routinely targeted Iran-linked assets in Syria in recent months, this was the first strike on an Iranian diplomatic building. Since then, Israel has been on high alert, cancelling combat troops’ leave, mobilising reserves, and strengthening its air defenses. On Thursday, its military jumbled navigational signals above Tel Aviv in an attempt to disable GPS-navigated drones or missiles aimed towards the nation.

US President Joe Biden discussed the threat from Iran in a phone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed that seven Iranian military advisers were killed in the strike, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, an elite overseas espionage and paramilitary wing. Iran has stated that it keeps the right “to take a decisive response.”