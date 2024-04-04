Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomePoliticsOnce upon a time, small countries starved of flour today used to send terrorists...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Once upon a time, small countries starved of flour today used to send terrorists to attack us: PM Modi during a rally in Jamui in Bihar

PM Modi highlighted that under Congress rule, India was considered a weak and poor country.

OpIndia Staff
Modi addressed a rally at Jamui in Bihar
Modi addressed a rally at Jamui in Bihar. Image Source: X handle of Narendra Modi
4

On Thursday, April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Jamui, Bihar, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. In his speech, PM Modi fiercely criticised the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). PM Modi highlighted that under Congress rule, India was considered a weak and poor country. He mentioned that small countries, that are starved of flour today, used to send terrorists to attack India. He said that it is the BJP and the NDA, under whose leadership, a developed India and prosperous India is being built.

PM Modi said, “Congress and RJD tarnished the name of the country in the world during their government. BJP and NDA have only one goal, to build a developed India, to build a prosperous Bihar. You remember 10 years ago, what was the opinion of India in the world? During the rule of Congress, India was considered a weak and poor country. Small countries, that are starved of flour today, used to send terrorists to attack us. The then Congress government used to take complaints to other countries. But Modi said that this will not work. Today’s India shows the direction to the world, now the world is watching us. How has India’s credibility and status become so big in just 10 years? Today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.”

PM Modi further said, “BJP is serving humans as well as livestock. We have decided to protect livestock. The central government has launched a program to vaccinate about 2 crore animals in Bihar for free, to protect them from several diseases.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is the first such election for us when my dear friend and a dear friend of Bihar’s Dalits and deprived, Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vilas Paswan is not among us. I am satisfied that his idea is being taken forward by my younger brother Chirag Paswan with utmost seriousness. The land of Bihar has been showing direction to the entire country…but unfortunately, after independence, justice was not done to 5-6 generations of people in Bihar.”

PM Modi added, “The call for BJP and NDA is echoing all over the country. Jamui is a victim of RJD’s jungle raj. Those who had strayed into the stream of Naxalism have been brought back into the mainstream. Even development schemes were not allowed to reach this area. Those who grab the land of the youth of Bihar for jobs can never do good for Bihar.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com