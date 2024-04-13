On Wednesday (10th April), an anti-Hindu, Hamas supporter was arrested for giving death threats to city council members in Bakersfield in California state of the United States. The accused was identified as Indian-origin Riddhi Patel.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Patel was seen threatening to kill Bakersfield council members, including Republic Mayor Karen Goh for not passing an anti-Israeli resolution and stepping up the building security in light of pro-Hamas protests in the city.

“You guys are all horrible human beings and Jesus probably would have killed you himself…You guys don’t care about anything happening in Palestine or any other country where oppression occurs,” she was heard saying during the course of her first speech.

WILD: Unhinged Pro-Palestine protestor Riddhi Patel threatens to M*RDER Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R) in a psychotic rant during a city council meeting.



Patel is being charged with 16 felonies and is being held on a $1 million bail.

“I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherfuckers the increased criminalization for no need other than you don’t like when People come and hold you guys accountable for introducing ceasefire resolutions,” Riddhi Patel continued her threats.

“You guys want to criminalize us with metal detectors. We’ll see you at your house. We will murder you,” she was heard saying during her second address before the city council members.

On the instructions of the Republican Mayor Karen Goh, the pro-Hamas ‘activist Riddhi Patel was escorted out of the Bakersfield city council meeting by the police. She pointed out, “Ma’am that was a threat. What you said at the end and so the officers are going to escort you out and take care of that.”

Arrest of Riddhi Patel

As per reports, the 28-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (10th April) night on 8 felony counts for threatening with intent to terrorize and 8 counts for threatening the Mayor and Bakersfield city council members.

The development was confirmed by Bakersfield Police Sgt. Eric Celedon. Riddhi Patel is now being held at Lerdo jail and her bail bond has been fixed at $2 million.

In the meantime, the anti-Israeli outfit ‘United Front Liberation’ (of which Riddhi Patel is a member) has distanced itself from the raging controversy.

“United Liberation Front unequivocally condemns any statements that threaten public officials. The comments in question made tonight by a speaker run counter to our values and do not represent the United Liberation Front,” it said in an Instagram post.

Riddhi Patel and her controversies

It has now come to light that the 28-year-old pro-Hamas ‘activist’ has made Hinduphobic remarks in the past.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Riddhi Patel, image via X/ @OnTheNewsBeat

A Facebook post from Jan 2021 reads, “Man fuck Modi. Fuck the BJP. Fuck Nikki Haley. Fuck Dinesh. Fuck Bobby Jindal. Fuck Hindu Fascism.”

Riddhi Patel is an Economic development coordinator with Centre on Race, Poverty and the Environment (CRPE). Riddhi Patel volunteered for Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. Ford Foundation, Libra Foundation fund CRPE. Libra Foundation also fund Equality Labs.

Riddhi Patel had been involved in the presidential campaign of far-left American politician Bernie Sanders.

We are showcasing community members in Kern today that do not want this ordinance being considered to pass. First up, is our communications coordinator, Riddhi S. Patel, born and raised in Bakersfield, California.

Once a promising athlete, her descent into far-left politics seems to have begun after she joined the Center on Race, Poverty & The Environment (CRPE) in 2020.