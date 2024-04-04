Thursday, April 4, 2024
Rahul Gandhi victim of an ambitious mother, forced into politics: Kangana Ranaut calls the Wayanad MP a casualty of “parivarvaad”

OpIndia Staff
Image from Brand Equity/BBC
On Thursday, April 4, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the first family of the Congress party in an interview with India Today TV. The popular actress, who is contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency on BJP ticket asserted that the Gandhi scion was the victim of an “ambitious” mother, alluding to Sonia Gandhi. Kangana further added that Sonia Gandhi “pressed” and “forced” the Wayanad MP and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into entering the political arena.

“Rahul Gandhi is a victim of an ambitious mother. As we have seen in the film ‘3 Idiots’, kids themselves become the victims of parivarvaad. The same is the situation with Rahul Gandhi,” remarked the National Award winning actress.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to Kangana, should be free to live their own lives instead of being “tortured” by their mother to continue in politics.

Kangana Ranaut mentioned that Rahul Gandhi was always being “relaunched” as a youth leader even though he was older than fifty. “I feel he is being pressured and is very lonely,” she reiterated.

The Mandi-born actress noted that Rahul Gandhi should be permitted to follow a different career path, including acting. “Rahul Gandhi should have done something else and maybe tried his hand at acting. He could have become a good actor. His mother is one of the richest women in the world. There is no dearth of wealth. There have been rumours that he is romantically involved with a woman, but he is not getting married”, Kangana Ranaut said.

The multiple National Awards winning actress said that she felt a “natural alignment” with the BJP and referred to the Congress as a “ghotalebaazo ki party” (party of scamsters). She also expressed her admiration for iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. She said, “I was in the film industry for 20 years and had a lavish life. I don’t see myself as a neta (politician). I am just a BJP candidate out there to serve the people.”

The star added that Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s now-deleted offensive post brought “pain” to her. “It is very painful. At a time when men are going out to make their careers, women are told to cover themselves and wear their dresses properly. In a way, women have been sexualised. This should not be done.”

An abusive post attacking Kangana Ranaut and her district of Mandi was made via Supriya Shrinate’s Instagram account, sparking a furious uproar. Afterwards, the Congress leader claimed that the comment was made by someone else who had access to her accounts. She was also denied a Lok Sabha ticket from the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh by the Congress party as a result of the severe blow back to her offensive post.

Kangana’s entire interview can be seen below.

Kangana Ranaut was announced as the BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, last month. India will vote for the 18th Lok Sabha starting from April. The polling will be held in 7 phases and will conclude on 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.

