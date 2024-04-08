A day after Mamata Banerjee falsely accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of conducting raids in Bhupatinagar without imitating the local police, the Superintendent of police (Purba Medinipur) Soumyadip Bhattacharya debunked her misleading claims.

In a video posted by Republic Bangla on its YouTube channel on Sunday (7th April), Soumyadip Bhattacharya was heard saying, “A team of NIA officials reached Bhuptainagar police station (thana). Thereafter, the police assured them of all forms of help and cooperation.”

His statement debunked the lies peddled by the West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday (6th April) during a public meeting in Raiganj.

While speaking on stage, she claimed, “They (NIA officials) were going to whichever house they wanted. They had gone there in the wee hours of the night without informing the local police and carried out attacks.”

The Superintendent of Police (Purba Medinipur) Soumyadip Bhattacharya has made it clear that the NIA team first came to the Bhupatinagar police station while Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central agency officials did not bother to inform the local police.

During her speech, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that NIA officials intruded into the homes of women of Bhupatinagar village and committed atrocities on them.

“Now, if the NIA goes to the house of women late at night to commit atrocities (atyachar), will the women wear bangles and do nothing about it? Won’t they defend their honour and dignity?” she brazened out.

“You want to enter people’s houses at night. You want to arrest all booth Presidents of the TMC. We do not want an Election Commission that works for the BJP and changes officers deployed by our government,” she alleged.

“Why is the EC not stopping the atrocities of the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department? The State police will maintain security and law and order in the State throughout the year but the BSF, CISF, and CRPF will take over all operations during the elections?” Mamata Banerjee continued to fearmonger about central forces.

Mamata Banerjee further claimed, “NIA and CBI are like brothers to the BJP. ED and the Income Tax Department are the funding boxes of the BJP.