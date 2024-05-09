Thursday, May 9, 2024
UP: Minor Hindu girl’s dismembered body found near railway tracks, family says Farihad took her to mosque and converted her to Islam before killing her

The family of the deceased minor also suspected that the accused had sexually assaulted the victim before killing her.

OpIndia Staff
On Wednesday, May 8, a 15-year-old Hindu girl’s body, chopped into two parts, was found lying near the railway tracks in Bareilly’s Fatehganj Purvi village. In what the family of the deceased is alleging to be a case of love jihad, the minor was hurled before a speeding train by a youth identified as Farihad, son of one Wahid Hussain, after she was forced to convert to Islam. The family of the deceased minor also suspected that the accused had sexually assaulted the victim before killing her.

Reportedly, the accused Farihad Hussain not only murdered the minor girl in cold blood but also attacked the deceased’s mother with a knife when he was caught by the family members and villagers while he was trying to flee after committing the heinous crime.

The Bareilly police have taken to X to confirm the incident. They have said that an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, as the young girl was en route to her school, as per the complaint filed by the family of the deceased girl. The mother of the deceased stated her daughter had gotten a call from her school stating she had obtained low grades on one of her examinations and needed to take an improvement test.

The girl was walking to school when Farihad Hussain stopped her and offered to drop her to school on his bike. The accused, however, instead of taking her to the school, took the victim to the rail bridge near the Bahgul River.

According to local media reports, after reaching the railway bridge, the youths first assaulted the victim and then pushed her before a speeding train. The victim died on the spot. The report also quoted the deceased parents as alleging that the accused first took the minor to a mosque where she was forced to convert to Islam. She was also sexually assaulted before being brutally killed.

Source: X handle of @himanshupatelrs

According to the complaint, the victim’s brother saw the accused drag her towards the railway tracks and alerted his family, who immediately rushed to the scene along with other locals. Despite the efforts of the victim’s family to restrain the accused, Farihad Hussain shoved the girl in front of the moving train and tried to run away, only to be accosted by the locals. The police arrived at the scene after the older sister of the deceased girl alerted them and took the accused into their custody.

