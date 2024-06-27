A massive controversy erupted recently after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed an FIR against Instagram influencer and fashion designer Archana Makwana for performing yoga inside the Golden Temple premises. Makwana has been receiving rape and death threats following the incident. Now, Makwana has appealed to the SGPC to withdraw the FIR filed against her. She further said that if SGPC does not withdraw the FIR, she is ready for a legal battle.

Archana Makwana said in an Instagram post on Thursday (27th June) that others who witnessed her practice yoga at the location were not outraged. She further stated that one of the individuals who took her photos was a Sikh. Notably, SGPC has also taken action against three employees for not stopping the woman from performing Yoga on the Prakrama of Sri Darbar Sahib on 21 June, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

“When I was doing Shirshasana on the 21st of June at Golden Temple Amritsar 1000 Sikh people were watching me not one person stopped me or raised an objection on it. In fact, the gentleman who took my photo was a Sardarji himself he didn’t find it offending, he didn’t stop me from doing it, and the people who were watching it Live weren’t offended then I am wondering how come it’s wrong & how has it hurt someone’s religious sentiments?” Makwana said.

She further emphasised that not everyone visiting the Golden Temple is essentially aware of the rules, in such a case, how the SGPC expects a Hindu girl coming to Punjab for the first time to know the rules, especially when none of the people present at that time stopped her.

Makwana also asserted that she feels victimised due to the FIR filed by the SGPC against her. In addition, she said that she tried to peacefully sort out the matter, however, the SGPC is not understanding.

“I don’t know what is the propaganda of the SGPC TRUST but I feel victimised. The F.I.R. against me needs to be quashed because The F.I.R. doesn’t have any base, it’s just that because the SGPC COMMITTEE didn’t disclose the true facts to the police they accepted it. I tried to sort this issue Peacefully but they don’t seem to understand it, it’s affecting my business & that I won’t tolerate it at all…” Makwana.

Archana Makwana also urged those supporting her to raise a voice against the SGPC’s action and demand quashing of the FIR against her. “Everyone who agrees with me & wants to support me please raise a voice against them stating that the F.I.R needs to be cancelled by writing to Punjab Police,” the Instagram influencer said.

This came after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint against Archana Makwana for performing Yoga inside the Sri Darbar Sahib premises, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar. The step was taken after visuals of the Instagram influencer performing Yoga in Sri Darbar Sahib Prakrama on International Yoga Day on 21st June appeared on social media. Additionally, the SGPC also ordered action against three employees of Prakrama for allegedly not performing their duties diligently.

As her pictures doing Shirshasana inside the Golden Temple premises went viral online, the Vadodara-based influencer received countless rape and death threats over various social media platforms. Amidst the threats, Makwana was provided protection by Vadodara Police.