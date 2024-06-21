Amid the escalating row between Delhi and Haryana over the water crisis in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said on Friday, that she will step on the path of ‘Satyagraha’ and start an ‘indefinite fast’ from today.

She said despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing full water to Delhi, resulting in 28 lakh people not getting water.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said she will go to Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, following which she will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura at noon.

Taking to X, Atishi stated, “Water shortage continues in Delhi. Even today 28 lakh Delhiites are not getting water. Despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing full water to Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi has taught that if one has to fight against injustice, one must adopt the path of Satyagraha.”

दिल्ली में पानी की कमी बरकरार है। आज भी 28 लाख दिल्ली वालों को पानी नहीं मिल रहा। हर संभव प्रयास के बाद भी हरियाणा सरकार दिल्ली को पूरा पानी नहीं दे रही।



महात्मा गांधी ने सिखाया है कि अगर अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करना हो, तो सत्याग्रह का रास्ता अपनाना होगा। आज से ‘पानी… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 21, 2024

“I will start ‘Water Satyagraha’ from today. I will go to Raj Ghat at 11 am and pay tribute to Gandhiji. I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o’clock. I will remain on fast until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana,” she added.

Atishi had announced on Wednesday, that if Delhi does not get its “rightful” share of water by June 21, she will be forced to do a ‘Satyagraha’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has continued to attack the Delhi government over the water crisis.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged the crisis has been “orchestrated” by the AAP government to “encourage corruption.”

“It almost seems that this crisis, which is not a natural crisis, has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their own corruption as well as to encourage the illegal tanker mafia,” Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

“Delhi is in a dire state. The entire city is parched and the Kejriwal government is indulging only in theatrics. Delhi minister Atishi instead of working on the ground and instead of taking any adequate steps is now indulging in mere theatrics and is now threatening Delhiites with anshan (fast),” she added.

Delhi has been reeling under a water crisis amid scorching heat for close to a month now. People in multiple parts of the city are forced to queue up to collect water from the tankers. They have expressed their frustration with the situation, demanding an end to their problems.

The political row over the water crisis has continued to intensify with BJP and AAP at loggerheads.

Congress, which contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AAP, has also attacked the Delhi government on the issue, with Congress’ Delhi president Devender Yadav terming it a “deceit” with the people.

