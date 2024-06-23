Sunday, June 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsFact-Check: Did a 20-metre-long boundary wall of the newly built Ayodhya Railway Station fall...
News Reports
Updated:

Fact-Check: Did a 20-metre-long boundary wall of the newly built Ayodhya Railway Station fall after the first rainfall? Here is the truth

Railways said that the wall shown in the video was not part of the main station building. It was located between private land and Railways' land, and it collapsed due to excavation work being done and waterlogging on the private land.

OpIndia Staff
Wall that fell near Ayodhya Dham Railway Station was part of old structure and not the new one
Wall that fell near Ayodhya Dham Railway Station was part of old structure and not the new one (Image: DRM Lucknow/SS from video shared on X)
8

On 23rd June, several social media users on X (formerly Twitter) shared a report claiming that a boundary wall of newly built Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station fell after the first rainfall of the season. The station that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around six months ago got a facelift ahead of the Ram Mandir Pratishtha. However, it has been found to be fake news, as an old wall collapsed, not a newly constructed wall.

News24TV who came under scanner recently for sharing multiple fake news said in a post that a wall of the newly built railway station fell after the first rainfall and it was inaugurated on 30th December.

X user Sachin Gupta said in a post, “20-meter boundary wall of Ayodhya Dham railway station collapsed after the first rain. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated this railway station on 30 December 2023.”

X user Manu said, “SHOCKING. Poor Quality/Corruption has not been spared in Ayodhya too. Just a few ounces of first rain the portion of the Wall of Ayodhya railway station collapsed.”

X user Cow Momma said, “The boundary wall of Ayodhya Dham railway station inaugurated by Modi on 30 Dec 2023 collapsed yesterday.”

Samajwadi Party’s spokesperson Manoj Singh Kaka said, “The boundary wall of the railway station collapsed in Ayodhya. The boundary wall of the new railway station built in Ayodhya could not even withstand the first pre-monsoon after its inauguration. About 20 meters of boundary wall collapsed. Ayodhya is exposing the development. Ayodhya is falling prey to corruption, there is massive corruption in the name of Lord Ram in the development state. About 6 months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Ayodhya Railway Station.”

Journalist Priya Singh said, “The boundary wall of Ayodhya railway station has collapsed. The rain has not even started yet but 20 meters of boundary wall has collapsed. It has not even been six months since the inauguration of Ayodhya railway station.”

Bharat24Liv’s editor Awanish M Vidyarthi said, “The boundary wall of the newly built railway station in Ayodhya collapsed. The boundary wall of the new railway station in Ayodhya could not even withstand the first pre-monsoon after its inauguration, about 20 meters of the wall collapsed. Action should be taken against the construction agency RITES and other responsible persons, for now, sources say that the land behind the wall was empty, some contractors doing soil work had dug a pit behind the damaged wall and removed the soil, as a result, water filled in the rain and the soil attached to the wall started sliding and the weak wall collapsed.”

Reacting to one of the posts, DRM Lucknow NR refuted the claims and said that the wall shown in the video was not part of the main station building. Furthermore, it was located between private land and Railways’ land. The wall collapsed due to excavation work being done and waterlogging on the private land. Action was being taken by the Railways in the matter.

A similar rebutal was published by Northern Railway.

The government’s fact-check agency PIB Fact Check also busted the false claims and said in a post, “A video claims that boundary wall of recently inaugurated new Ayodhya Dham railway station has collapsed. The boundary wall shown in video was part of old station. The wall collapsed due to excavation work by a private person & water logging in a private area.”

Verdict: The wall collapsed near Ayodhya Dham Railway station was not part of the recently inaugurated building. It was a boundary wall between Railways and private land. The wall collapsed due to water logging and excavation work on the private land. Claims that boundary wall of the Railways Station at Ayodhya fell within six months after first rainfall were false.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

National Testing Agency refutes allegations of its portal being compromised, assures website and all portals are secure

OpIndia Staff -

‘They have been careless’: Actor Kamal Haasan blames Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy victims instead of holding DMK govt accountable

OpIndia Staff -

NCW writes to Tamil Nadu DGP asking for a detailed report over DMK leader K Iniyavan’s derogatory remarks against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman

OpIndia Staff -

Sexual assault case: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, son of former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, brought to CID office in Bengaluru

ANI -

CBI registers case to probe alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examination on education ministry’s complaint, teams to be sent to Bihar and Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -

Jodhpur: Violence erupts after radical Islamists tried opening second gate of Eidgah in front of a Hanuman Mandir, Hindu woman loses eye

OpIndia Staff -

After blaming BJP for ink attack on Odisha Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak, Congress party admits it was done by its own leaders, suspends 5...

OpIndia Staff -

China’s vassal state? Pakistan launches ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ military operation on Beijing’s ‘orders’ after terror attacks on Chinese nationals

Paurush Gupta -

Rajasthan: Afzal Shah kidnaps minor girl playing outside her home with intention to forcibly marry her, arrested from Ajmer railway station

OpIndia Staff -

Forced to flee homes, attacked with crude bombs and harassed for voting BJP: Compilation of 20+ incidents that expose TMC’s politics of post-poll violence

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com