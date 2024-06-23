On 23rd June, several social media users on X (formerly Twitter) shared a report claiming that a boundary wall of newly built Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station fell after the first rainfall of the season. The station that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around six months ago got a facelift ahead of the Ram Mandir Pratishtha. However, it has been found to be fake news, as an old wall collapsed, not a newly constructed wall.

News24TV who came under scanner recently for sharing multiple fake news said in a post that a wall of the newly built railway station fell after the first rainfall and it was inaugurated on 30th December.

Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Manoj Singh Kaka said, "The boundary wall of the railway station collapsed in Ayodhya. The boundary wall of the new railway station built in Ayodhya could not even withstand the first pre-monsoon after its inauguration. About 20 meters of boundary wall collapsed. Ayodhya is exposing the development. Ayodhya is falling prey to corruption, there is massive corruption in the name of Lord Ram in the development state. About 6 months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Ayodhya Railway Station."

Reacting to one of the posts, DRM Lucknow NR refuted the claims and said that the wall shown in the video was not part of the main station building. Furthermore, it was located between private land and Railways’ land. The wall collapsed due to excavation work being done and waterlogging on the private land. Action was being taken by the Railways in the matter.

1. It is to inform that the wall shown in the video is not part of main station building but between railway and private land.

2. It collapsed because of excavation work by private people from other end and water logging in private area.

3.Railway will take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/wWMAfMlQPU — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) June 23, 2024

A similar rebutal was published by Northern Railway.

1. सूचित किया जाता है कि वीडियो में दिखाई गई दीवार मुख्य स्टेशन भवन का हिस्सा नहीं बल्कि रेलवे और निजी भूमि के बीच है।

2. दूसरे छोर से निजी लोगों द्वारा खुदाई कार्य करने और निजी क्षेत्र में जलभराव के कारण यह ढह गई।

3. रेलवे तुरंत कार्रवाई करेगी । pic.twitter.com/rlfiApGY1W — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) June 23, 2024

The government’s fact-check agency PIB Fact Check also busted the false claims and said in a post, “A video claims that boundary wall of recently inaugurated new Ayodhya Dham railway station has collapsed. The boundary wall shown in video was part of old station. The wall collapsed due to excavation work by a private person & water logging in a private area.”

A video claims that boundary wall of recently inaugurated new Ayodhya Dham railway station has collapsed#PIBFactCheck



✔️ The boundary wall shown in video was part of old station



✔️The wall collapsed due to excavation work by a private person & water logging in a private area pic.twitter.com/cXSaKFCRZx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 23, 2024

Verdict: The wall collapsed near Ayodhya Dham Railway station was not part of the recently inaugurated building. It was a boundary wall between Railways and private land. The wall collapsed due to water logging and excavation work on the private land. Claims that boundary wall of the Railways Station at Ayodhya fell within six months after first rainfall were false.