The Banbhoolpura region of Haldwani in Uttarakhand was in the news a while back because of rioting and illegal land occupation. It has now come to light that a Muslim youth lured and abducted 13 and 15-year-old Hindu girls which has resulted in tensions in the area. Hindu organizations learned about this occurrence and went to the police station, demanding that the girls be recovered as soon as possible. The minors were reported missing on 20th June.

According to preliminary information, the accused who is also from the area was spotted with the girls before they went missing. He reportedly took them with him to Lalkuan from whence he is alleged to have travelled to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. On 21st June 2024, the family members of the victims and Hindu organizations led by Jogendra Rana surrounded the police and demanded their return. The protest lasted for an hour and the demonstrators were pacified after the authorities assured them the underage girls would be found immediately.

One of the two girls studies in the 11th class while the other is in the 9th standard, and they live in the same residence. The family of the latter stays as tenants in the house. A Muslim boy trapped the duo and allegedly eloped with them. He even threatened the brother of one of the girls due to which the families are expressing concern about their safety.

Neeraj Bhakuni, the in-charge of the Banbhoolpura police station reassured the irate citizens that the female students would be returned securely in a short amount of time. A team of Uttarakhand Police has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to locate them. The agitation was suspended following the promise.

Notably, the violence in the area resulted in five fatalities and hundreds of injuries including male and female (at least 250) authorities. The chaos broke out on the evening of 8th February after the administration took measures to remove encroachments which resulted in the loss of life and property. At least ninety-two people including mastermind Abdul Malik, have been arrested and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against over three dozen perpetrators. In our ground reports, eyewitnesses and victims told OpIndia that the rioters were attacking administration officials, police personnel, journalists, and commoners after asking for their names and allegedly spared the Muslims. They also tried to burn Police officials and journalists alive.