Love Jihad in MP: Arshad becomes Bhaiyyu to befriend Hindu girl on Instagram, rapes and tortures her for over a year, forces her to convert and marry him

Approximately 3 months ago she found multiple contacts of Muslim youths on his mobile and the truth came out when she questioned him. He told her that his real name was Arshad.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Dainik Bhaskar/ Amar Ujala
Image via Dainik Bhaskar/ Amar Ujala
A shocking occurrence of love jihad and rape of a 20-year-old girl for one and a half years has come to light in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused Arshad also recorded explicit videos of the woman. He reportedly introduced himself as “Bhaiyyu” and befriended her on social media.

After that he regularly sexually violated her. When his real identity was revealed he physically assaulted her and forced her to embrace Islam. She changed two houses during this time to escape his atrocities. On 22nd June she reached the police station along with the workers of Hindu Jagran Manch and registered a case against him under various sections including rape and assault.

She narrated her ordeal to the cops and disclosed, “I am originally from Bamori and I am 20 years old. My father is mentally ill and bedridden. My mother is a housewife and my younger brother is a student. Our financial situation is dire due to which I came to Guna about two and a half years ago. I started working in a private company here and sent money home from my salary. This is how I managed my family’s expenses. Then I became friends with a young man on Instagram in 2022. He told me his name was Bhaiyyu. He used the same ID on social media as well.”

She further added, “I gradually started talking to him. He is from Jeen Ghar in Guna. Afterwards, we began to meet frequently and snapped many photographs together. He then learned that I stayed alone in a rented place. He came there one day and threatened to kill my parents after which he forced himself on me as well as took obscene videos. He then started to torture me and repeatedly violated me by threatening to make my videos and pictures viral on social media. He used to beat me every day.”

She unveiled that approximately 3 months ago she found multiple contacts of Muslim youths on his mobile and the truth came out when she questioned him. He told her that his real name was Arshad. Afterwards, his brutality also increased. She mentioned, “He pushed me to embrace Islam. He forbade me from wearing jeans and ordered me to wear salwar kurta and burqa. He pressured me to tie the knot with him. He called me whenever he wanted, even when I was in the office. I had to leave my work and meet him. He showed up at odd hours at my accommodation. The landlord got the room vacated, as a result.”

The torment continued as he began to harass her when she rented another room and had to leave it as well. She informed, “I’ve spent the last 1.5 years under Arshad’s severe abuse. He subjected me to regular harsh beatings even in the middle of the market. A shopkeeper witnessed the same and asked me ‘Why was I tolerating it?’ However, I continue to bear everything out of fear for my family and public disgrace. I haven’t smiled for the last one and a half years. My body and face are covered in bruises from being thrashed.”

On 21st June, someone told the victim about Hindu Jagran Manch after which she contacted the district coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch, Advocate Dilip Kumar Rajak relayed to him her entire story. He encouraged him to report the perpetrator. She then submitted a case against him on 22nd June at around 8 pm. Kotwali police station in-charge Anup Bhargav stated that a First Information Report has been lodged against the culprit on the basis of the complaint. The matter is under investigation now and further action is underway.

